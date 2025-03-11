Who will John Catlin replace at LIV Golf Singapore? 18-hole qualifier winner’s spot explored

John Catlin will replace the injured Jinichiro Kozuma of Iron Heads GC for the LIV Golf Singapore, which will take place at the Sentosa Golf Club. Catlin won the 18-hole qualifying playoffs of LIV Golf to get a place on the LIV team, and it'll be his first 2025 LIV tournament after playing six LIV events last year.

The Flushing IT’s X page shared a video of Catlin from the LIV Golf qualifying round and wrote a caption that read:

“John Catlin came through an 18 hole qualifier for the opportunity to join Ironheads GC at LIV Golf Singapore this week, replacing the injured Jinichiro Kozuma. It’ll be John’s 1st LIV start of the season after an historic 2024 on the Asian Tour. Well deserved.”

Catlin expressed his thoughts to LIV Golf after getting the opportunity to play at LIV Golf Singapore. He shared:

“They’re kind of trying to shake things up – and this definitely shook us up…We weren’t ready for it. It’s a cool concept and, hey, I obviously liked it. I always love it when there's a chance where you can earn your spot. Because then, nobody can take it away from you. So, I loved having the chance. … I was ready to play. I knew I had to go out and play good golf from the start.”

The LIV Golf Singapore will take place from March 14 to 16.

How did John Catlin perform in the 2024 season?

John Catlin played six LIV Golf tournaments in 2024 including the LIV Golf Nashville, the LIV Golf Houston, and the LIV Golf Andalucia, where he finished at T7, T24 and T23 with a score of 11 under 202, 4 under 212 and 4 over 217, respectively.

Catlin played only the Open Championship on the PGA Tour in 2024, finishing at T16 in the event with 2 over 286. On the DP World Tour, Catlin played only two tournaments including the Magical Kenya Open and the Amgen Irish Open to finish at T50 and T17 with 3 under 281 and even par 284, respectively.

2024 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: T24, 71-70-71, 212 (-4)

LIV Golf Nashville at the Grove: T7, 66-66-70, 202 (-11)

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T23, 75-73-69, 217 (+4)

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T34, 72-71-70, 213 (E)

LIV Golf Greenbrier at the Old White Course: T37, 66-72-67, 205 (-5)

LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play at the Maridoe Golf Club: T19, 70, 70 (-2)

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Open at the Royal Troon Golf Course: T16, 76-70-69-71, 286 (+2)

2024 DP World Tournaments

Magical Kenya Open at the Muthaiga GC: T50, 69-72-69-71, 281 (-3)

Amgen Irish Open at the Royal County Down GC: T17, 73-70-71-70, 284 (E)

