“Who will be on Jon Rahm’s team” – Fans react to David Puig and Carlos Ortiz trade deal on LIV Golf

On Tuesday, December 5, two more LIV Golf trade deals were finalized, as David Puig signed with Fireballs GC and Carlos Ortiz officially joined Torque GC.

Ortiz had previously spent two years with Fireballs GC, finishing 15th in the individual standings. However, he chose to explore other options instead of staying with Fireballs. Puig was previously with Torque GC and finished 31st in the standings, which relegated him to the Free Zone.

With the addition of Puig, the Sergio Garcia-led Fireballs have completed their roster, joining Eugenio Chacarra and Abraham Ancer. As for Torque GC, its squad is also complete, with Ortiz joining captains Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, and Sebastian Muñoz.

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to the trade news. Here's a look at some of the responses from X (formerly called Twitter):

How did Carlos Ortiz perform this season? The golfer's performance explored

Below is a look at Carlos Ortiz's performance in the LIV Golf 2023 season:

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba - T7

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson - T2

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando - T8

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide - T36

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore - T19

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa - T30

LIV Golf Invitational DC - T12

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía - T14

LIV Golf Invitational London - T31

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier - T7

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster - T11

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago - T11

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah - T17

LIV Golf Invitational Miami Stroke Play - 1