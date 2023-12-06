“Who will be on Jon Rahm’s team” – Fans react to David Puig and Carlos Ortiz trade deal on LIV Golf

On Tuesday, December 5, two more LIV Golf trade deals were finalized, as David Puig signed with Fireballs GC and Carlos Ortiz officially joined Torque GC.
Ortiz had previously spent two years with Fireballs GC, finishing 15th in the individual standings. However, he chose to explore other options instead of staying with Fireballs. Puig was previously with Torque GC and finished 31st in the standings, which relegated him to the Free Zone.
With the addition of Puig, the Sergio Garcia-led Fireballs have completed their roster, joining Eugenio Chacarra and Abraham Ancer. As for Torque GC, its squad is also complete, with Ortiz joining captains Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, and Sebastian Muñoz.
Fans on social media had mixed reactions to the trade news. Here's a look at some of the responses from X (formerly called Twitter):
"Who will be on Rahm’s team"
"I don’t know what any of those words mean"
"What a trade for Torque GC! Absolute steal"
"Who and what? Nobody cares."
"Not the only one in store. #buckleup"
"Legitimately no one cares"
"Huge names. The biggest names in all of golf."
"Who cares. Never heard of those players."
"This is such big news"
"Whoah! Huge news! I didn't get any ESPN alerts on this though. This truly is "Hot Stove" season for LIV Golf. Insanity!!!"
"And I'll sell you boardwalk and buy a free card"
"They were free agents. Wasn’t a trade 😊"
"Maybe if they just played individual 72 hole golf tournaments on a regular tv channel people like myself might actually give a toss. But I am old so maybe the kids are into it."
"Like this tweet if you’re just here to see crying old fat white guys saying “who” and “nobody cares” in the replies"
"I’m a fairly avid golf fan and I couldn’t pick these 2 out of a lineup"
"I wish I liked LIV :,("
"Love these guys that say”no one cares”, but they take the time to comment on a post about LIV, go on with your day “no care guy”"
"This says two Spinish speaking teams aren't getting Rahm... who reportedly will be El capitan of his own team. The fact that those teams had holes that are now filled, speaks to the likelihood of Rahm rumors being true. 👍"
"Sport center bumping it’s NFL coverage to announce this jaw dropping development."
How did Carlos Ortiz perform this season? The golfer's performance explored
Below is a look at Carlos Ortiz's performance in the LIV Golf 2023 season:
- LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba - T7
- LIV Golf Invitational Tucson - T2
- LIV Golf Invitational Orlando - T8
- LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide - T36
- LIV Golf Invitational Singapore - T19
- LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa - T30
- LIV Golf Invitational DC - T12
- LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía - T14
- LIV Golf Invitational London - T31
- LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier - T7
- LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster - T11
- LIV Golf Invitational Chicago - T11
- LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah - T17
- LIV Golf Invitational Miami Stroke Play - 1