Who will win the 2023 BMW Championship? Odds and best bets explored ft. Rory Mcllroy, Scottie Scheffler

The BMW Championship will commence on August 17th, when 50 professional golfers will fight for the total purse of $20,000,000. The location will be the Olympia Fields in Illinois, and many prominent golfers will feature in the second-biggest tournament of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Scotties Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Cantlay are some of the names who are regarded as strong contenders for the event. However, there are also many underrated names who can stake their claim for the iconic championship.

Lucas Glover has been in exceptional form in the past couple of months. He is coming off a spectacular win in the St. Jude Championship.

Prior to that, he won the Wyndham Championship, which was also the final event of the PGA Tour this season. Interestingly, he isn't the favorite to win the BMW championship.

Instead, Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy has reserved that spot. The 32-year-old is currently one of the best golfers around and is a strong favorite to win the tournament with odds of 31-2.

Following that, Scottie Scheffler has the second-best odds of 7-1, followed by Jon Rahm (9-1) and Patrick Cantlay (10-1). Rickie Fowler is speculated to be the underdog for the tournament after a strong regular season.

However, his performance in the St. Jude championship invokes many doubts over his potential performance at the Olympia Fields.

Two-time champion Patrick Cantlay will hope to defend his crown at the BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay won the iconic BMW championship in 2021 and 2022. The consecutive winning run makes him a strong favorite to win the tournament, and he is in the top 3 for speculated odds and bets.

However, defending his crown will be a difficult task this year due to the exceptional quality around him. Many talented golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will look to get back on winning ways after an abysmal performance in the St. Jude Championship.

Additionally, Lucas Glover is coming off a hot winning streak and has won back-to-back PGA Tour events.

Glover will also try to make it 2-for-2 in the FedEx Cup playoffs. This makes the road extremely tortuous for two-time winner Patrick Cantlay.