Who will win the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship? FedEx Cup Playoff event’s updated odds ft. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and more

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, which is the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, is here. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, August 10, at TPC Southwind in Memphis. It will see the PGA Tour's top 70 players compete against each other for the $20,000,000 prize purse on offer.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs event will tee off at 8:50 am ET on Thursday. The event will see a stacked field headlined by the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Jon Rahm. Unsurprisingly, the top-ranked golfers on the field also carry the best odds.

According to SportsLine, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He comes into the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs with +600 odds.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. However, he is not alone at the top. As per odds, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are the next best picks. The duo share the second spot on the odds table with +850 odds each.

Patrick Cantlay (+1400) and Xander Schauffele (+1800) are other big names to watch on the field.

Here are the top odds for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +600

Jon Rahm +850

Rory McIlroy +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tyrrell Hatton +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Rickie Fowler +3000

Max Homa +3500

Jason Day +3500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Tony Finau +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Tom Kim +4000

Brian Harman +4500

Sepp Straka +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Sungjae Im +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

J.T. Poston +7500

Denny McCarthy +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Emiliano Grillo +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Cam Davis +8000

Stephan Jaeger +9000

Harris English +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Lucas Glover +9000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Aaron Rai +12500

Brendon Todd +12500

Keith Mitchell +12500

Chris Kirk +15000

Thomas Detry +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Seamus Power +17500

Beau Hossler +17500

Taylor Moore +17500

Nick Taylor +20000

Adam Hadwin +20000

Adam Schenk +20000

Patrick Rodgers +20000

Kurt Kitayama +20000

Davis Riley +20000

Vincent Norrman +22500

Tom Hoge +25000

Nick Hardy +27500

Matt Kuchar +30000

Sam Ryder +30000

Ben Griffin +30000

Matt NeSmith +30000

Mark Hubbard +30000

Brandon Wu +35000

Sam Stevens +35000

Hayden Buckley +35000

Mackenzie Hughes +40000

Taylor Montgomery +40000

