Who will win the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship? FedEx Cup Playoff event’s updated odds ft. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and more

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, which is the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, is here. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, August 10, at TPC Southwind in Memphis. It will see the PGA Tour's top 70 players compete against each other for the $20,000,000 prize purse on offer.
The FedEx Cup Playoffs event will tee off at 8:50 am ET on Thursday. The event will see a stacked field headlined by the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Jon Rahm. Unsurprisingly, the top-ranked golfers on the field also carry the best odds.
According to SportsLine, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He comes into the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs with +600 odds.
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds
Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. However, he is not alone at the top. As per odds, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are the next best picks. The duo share the second spot on the odds table with +850 odds each.
Patrick Cantlay (+1400) and Xander Schauffele (+1800) are other big names to watch on the field.
Here are the top odds for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +600
- Jon Rahm +850
- Rory McIlroy +850
- Patrick Cantlay +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Viktor Hovland +2000
- Tyrrell Hatton +2200
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Tommy Fleetwood +2800
- Rickie Fowler +3000
- Max Homa +3500
- Jason Day +3500
- Wyndham Clark +3500
- Sam Burns +3500
- Cameron Young +3500
- Tony Finau +4000
- Jordan Spieth +4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
- Tom Kim +4000
- Brian Harman +4500
- Sepp Straka +4500
- Hideki Matsuyama +5000
- Russell Henley +5000
- Sungjae Im +5500
- Corey Conners +5500
- Byeong Hun An +5500
- J.T. Poston +7500
- Denny McCarthy +8000
- Si Woo Kim +8000
- Emiliano Grillo +8000
- Keegan Bradley +8000
- Cam Davis +8000
- Stephan Jaeger +9000
- Harris English +9000
- Justin Rose +9000
- Lucas Glover +9000
- Sahith Theegala +10000
- Lee Hodges +10000
- Alex Smalley +10000
- Aaron Rai +12500
- Brendon Todd +12500
- Keith Mitchell +12500
- Chris Kirk +15000
- Thomas Detry +15000
- J.J. Spaun +15000
- Adam Svensson +15000
- Eric Cole +15000
- Andrew Putnam +15000
- Seamus Power +17500
- Beau Hossler +17500
- Taylor Moore +17500
- Nick Taylor +20000
- Adam Hadwin +20000
- Adam Schenk +20000
- Patrick Rodgers +20000
- Kurt Kitayama +20000
- Davis Riley +20000
- Vincent Norrman +22500
- Tom Hoge +25000
- Nick Hardy +27500
- Matt Kuchar +30000
- Sam Ryder +30000
- Ben Griffin +30000
- Matt NeSmith +30000
- Mark Hubbard +30000
- Brandon Wu +35000
- Sam Stevens +35000
- Hayden Buckley +35000
- Mackenzie Hughes +40000
- Taylor Montgomery +40000
More details on the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be updated as the event progresses.