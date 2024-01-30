Who will win the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour is back with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. The event, being played at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, February 1. This is the American circuit’s second signature event of the new season.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will have 80 world-class players competing for the $20,000,000 prize purse. The fifth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season features 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The event field is being headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy, who’re also the favorites.

According to SportsLine, McIlroy comes into the California event with 17-2 odds. Coming off the back of his Dubai Desert Classic win, the Irishman will be eyeing a strong start to his PGA Tour season. Meanwhile, Scheffler sits second on the favorites list with 8-1 odds.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds

Unsurprisingly, the two top-ranked golfers at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am are the outright favorites to win. McIlroy and Scheffler are followed by World No.4 Viktor Hovland on the odds list. The 2023 FedEx Championship winner comes into the event with 13-1 odds. The Norwegian is followed by Xander Schauffele with 16-1 odds.

Jordan Spieth (18-1), Patrick Cantlay (20-1), Max Homa (20-1), Collin Morikawa (22-1), Ludvig Åberg (25-1), Justin Thomas (25-1) and Tony Finau (30-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend. Last week’s Farmers Insurance Open champion Matthieu Pavon comes into the event with 110-1 odds.

Last year’s winner Justin Rose will return to defend his title. He has 80-1 odds.

Listed below are the top odds list for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (As per SportsLine):

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +800

Viktor Hovland +1200

Xander Schauffele +1600

Jordan Spieth +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Max Homa +2000

Collin Morikawa +2200

Ludvig Åberg +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Tony Finau +3000

Sam Burns +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jason Day +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Tom Kim +4500

Nicolai Højgaard +4500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Russell Henley +6000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Eric Cole +6500

Beau Hossler +6500

J.T. Poston +7000

Denny McCarthy +7000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Brian Harman +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Justin Rose +8000

Nick Taylor +9000

Corey Conners +9000

Wyndham Clark +9000

Si Woo Kim +10000

Cam Davis +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Chris Kirk +11000

Matthieu Pavon +11000

Rickie Fowler +11000

Alex Noren +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Nick Dunlap +12000

Harris English +12000

Brendon Todd +12000

Sepp Straka +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Kevin Yu +12000

Stephan Jaeger +12000

Taylor Montgomery +12000

Thomas Detry +15000

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Adam Svensson +17000

Adam Schenk +17000

Lucas Glover +17000

Maverick McNealy +17000

Kurt Kitayama +17000

Emiliano Grillo +17000

Luke List +17000

Mackenzie Hughes +20000

Erik van Rooyen +20000

More details on the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.