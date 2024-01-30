Who will win the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour is back with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. The event, being played at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, February 1. This is the American circuit’s second signature event of the new season.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will have 80 world-class players competing for the $20,000,000 prize purse. The fifth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season features 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The event field is being headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy, who’re also the favorites.
According to SportsLine, McIlroy comes into the California event with 17-2 odds. Coming off the back of his Dubai Desert Classic win, the Irishman will be eyeing a strong start to his PGA Tour season. Meanwhile, Scheffler sits second on the favorites list with 8-1 odds.
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds
Unsurprisingly, the two top-ranked golfers at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am are the outright favorites to win. McIlroy and Scheffler are followed by World No.4 Viktor Hovland on the odds list. The 2023 FedEx Championship winner comes into the event with 13-1 odds. The Norwegian is followed by Xander Schauffele with 16-1 odds.
Jordan Spieth (18-1), Patrick Cantlay (20-1), Max Homa (20-1), Collin Morikawa (22-1), Ludvig Åberg (25-1), Justin Thomas (25-1) and Tony Finau (30-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend. Last week’s Farmers Insurance Open champion Matthieu Pavon comes into the event with 110-1 odds.
Last year’s winner Justin Rose will return to defend his title. He has 80-1 odds.
Listed below are the top odds list for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (As per SportsLine):
- Rory McIlroy +750
- Scottie Scheffler +800
- Viktor Hovland +1200
- Xander Schauffele +1600
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Max Homa +2000
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Ludvig Åberg +2500
- Justin Thomas +2500
- Tony Finau +3000
- Sam Burns +4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4000
- Cameron Young +4000
- Jason Day +4000
- Sungjae Im +4000
- Tom Kim +4500
- Nicolai Højgaard +4500
- Byeong Hun An +5500
- Russell Henley +6000
- Tyrrell Hatton +6000
- Hideki Matsuyama +6500
- Eric Cole +6500
- Beau Hossler +6500
- J.T. Poston +7000
- Denny McCarthy +7000
- Sahith Theegala +8000
- Brian Harman +8000
- Adam Scott +8000
- Keegan Bradley +8000
- Justin Rose +8000
- Nick Taylor +9000
- Corey Conners +9000
- Wyndham Clark +9000
- Si Woo Kim +10000
- Cam Davis +10000
- Keith Mitchell +10000
- Chris Kirk +11000
- Matthieu Pavon +11000
- Rickie Fowler +11000
- Alex Noren +12000
- Tom Hoge +12000
- Nick Dunlap +12000
- Harris English +12000
- Brendon Todd +12000
- Sepp Straka +12000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000
- Adam Hadwin +12000
- Kevin Yu +12000
- Stephan Jaeger +12000
- Taylor Montgomery +12000
- Thomas Detry +15000
- Patrick Rodgers +15000
- Andrew Putnam +15000
- Adam Svensson +17000
- Adam Schenk +17000
- Lucas Glover +17000
- Maverick McNealy +17000
- Kurt Kitayama +17000
- Emiliano Grillo +17000
- Luke List +17000
- Mackenzie Hughes +20000
- Erik van Rooyen +20000
More details on the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.