Who will win the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open? Odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour is back with the Farmers Insurance Open this week. The event, being played at the Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, is set to tee off on Wednesday, January 24. Despite being a non-signature event, the event features a stacked 156-player field competing for the $9,000,000 prize purse.
The fourth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season features 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The Farmers Insurance Open field is headlined by World No. 5 Xander Schauffele, who is also the favorite.
According to SportsLine, Schauffele comes into the San Diego event with 9-1 odds. Coming off the T3 finish last week, it’ll be interesting to see how the 30-year-old fares at Torrey Pines.
2024 Farmers Insurance Open odds
Unsurprisingly, the two top-ranked golfers at the Farmers Insurance Open are also the favorites. World No. 6 Patrick Cantlay follow Xander Schauffele on the odds list with 10-1 odds. Interestingly, defending champion Max Homa is the third on the favorites list. He also comes into the weekend with 10-1 odds.
Homa is followed by Collin Morikawa (11-1), Ludvig Aberg (20-1), Sungjae Im (22-1), Min Woo Lee (22-1), Tony Finau (25-1), Jason Day (25-1), Keegan Bradley (33-1), Eric Cole (35-1) and Sahith Theegala (40-1). Interestingly, 2022 Farmers Insurance Open champion Luke List is also in the field. He is a longshot favorite with 80-1 odds.
Notably, last week's American Express 2024 champion Nick Dunlap pulled out of the competition this weekend. The 20-year-old Amateur cited personal reasons behind his decision.
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open (As per SportsLine):
- Xander Schauffele +900
- Patrick Cantlay +1000
- Max Homa +1000
- Collin Morikawa +1100
- Ludvig Aberg +2000
- Sungjae Im +2200
- Min Woo Lee +2200
- Tony Finau +2500
- Jason Day +2500
- Keegan Bradley +3300
- Eric Cole +3500
- Sahith Theegala +4000
- Sepp Straka +4500
- Will Zalatoris +4500
- Hideki Matsuyama +4500
- Adrian Meronk +5000
- Harris English +5000
- Justin Rose +5000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +5500
- Shane Lowry +6000
- Daniel Berger +6500
- Beau Hossler +7500
- Luke List +8000
- Ryan Fox +8000
- Keith Mitchell +8000
- Stephan Jaeger +8000
- Patrick Rodgers +8000
- Billy Horschel +8000
- Akshay Bhatia +9000
- Adam Svensson +9000
- Taylor Pendrith +9000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000
- Taylor Montgomery +10000
- Aaron Rai +10000
- Ben Griffin +11000
- J.J. Spaun +11000
- Thomas Detry +11000
- Adam Schenk +11000
- Mackenzie Hughes +12000
- Ryo Hisatsune +12000
- Sam Ryder +12000
- Alex Smalley +12000
- K.H. Lee +12000
- Taylor Moore +12000
- Kevin Yu +12000
- Emiliano Grillo +12000
- Justin Suh +12000
- Davis Thompson +15000
- Tom Hoge +15000
- Matt Wallace +15000
- Chesson Hadley +15000
- Gary Woodland +15000
- Nicholas Lindheim +15000
- Matthieu Pavon +15000
- Michael Kim +15000
More details on the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, including prize money will be updated soon.