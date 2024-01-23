Who will win the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open? Odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour is back with the Farmers Insurance Open this week. The event, being played at the Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, is set to tee off on Wednesday, January 24. Despite being a non-signature event, the event features a stacked 156-player field competing for the $9,000,000 prize purse.

The fourth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season features 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The Farmers Insurance Open field is headlined by World No. 5 Xander Schauffele, who is also the favorite.

According to SportsLine, Schauffele comes into the San Diego event with 9-1 odds. Coming off the T3 finish last week, it’ll be interesting to see how the 30-year-old fares at Torrey Pines.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open odds

Unsurprisingly, the two top-ranked golfers at the Farmers Insurance Open are also the favorites. World No. 6 Patrick Cantlay follow Xander Schauffele on the odds list with 10-1 odds. Interestingly, defending champion Max Homa is the third on the favorites list. He also comes into the weekend with 10-1 odds.

Homa is followed by Collin Morikawa (11-1), Ludvig Aberg (20-1), Sungjae Im (22-1), Min Woo Lee (22-1), Tony Finau (25-1), Jason Day (25-1), Keegan Bradley (33-1), Eric Cole (35-1) and Sahith Theegala (40-1). Interestingly, 2022 Farmers Insurance Open champion Luke List is also in the field. He is a longshot favorite with 80-1 odds.

Notably, last week's American Express 2024 champion Nick Dunlap pulled out of the competition this weekend. The 20-year-old Amateur cited personal reasons behind his decision.

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open (As per SportsLine):

Xander Schauffele +900

Patrick Cantlay +1000

Max Homa +1000

Collin Morikawa +1100

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Sungjae Im +2200

Min Woo Lee +2200

Tony Finau +2500

Jason Day +2500

Keegan Bradley +3300

Eric Cole +3500

Sahith Theegala +4000

Sepp Straka +4500

Will Zalatoris +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +4500

Adrian Meronk +5000

Harris English +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Shane Lowry +6000

Daniel Berger +6500

Beau Hossler +7500

Luke List +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Stephan Jaeger +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Billy Horschel +8000

Akshay Bhatia +9000

Adam Svensson +9000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000

Taylor Montgomery +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

Ben Griffin +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Thomas Detry +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Mackenzie Hughes +12000

Ryo Hisatsune +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Alex Smalley +12000

K.H. Lee +12000

Taylor Moore +12000

Kevin Yu +12000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Justin Suh +12000

Davis Thompson +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Chesson Hadley +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Nicholas Lindheim +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Michael Kim +15000

More details on the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, including prize money will be updated soon.