Who will win the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Updated odds list explored

The Mexico Open is back this week. The eighth event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule is set to tee off on Thursday, February 22 at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course in Vallarta, Mexico. The four-day event will see a 132-player field compete for the $8,100,000 prize purse.

The Mexico Open field, which features several PGA Tour regulars, will have 4 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players as its top contenders. Despite the stacked field, defending champion Tony Finau is the favorite to win the event. Notably, the World No.24 player is also the top-ranked golfer on the field.

According to SportsLine, the 34-year-old comes into the Mexican weekend with 13-2 odds.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds

Tony Finau is the favorite on the Mexico Open odds list. He is closely followed by Nicolai Hojgaard. The Danish Ryder Cup star, World No.34, comes into the event with 16-1 odds. Notably, World No.40 Emiliano Grillo is third on the odds list. The Argentinian comes with 20-1 odds. Taylor Pendrith and Stephan Jaeger complete the top five with 22-1 odds each.

Thomas Detry (25-1), Thorbjorn Olesen (28-1), Ryan Fox (30-1), Patrick Rodgers (30-1), Keith Mitchell (30-1), Jake Knapp (35-1), Erik Van Rooyen (35-1), Davis Thompson (35-1) and Brandon Wu (35-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course.

Justin Suh (50-1) and K.H. Lee (80-1) are two longshot favorites for the 2024 Mexico Open.

Listed below is the complete odds list for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta (As per SportsLine):

Tony Finau +650

Nicolai Hojgaard +1600

Emiliano Grillo +2000

Taylor Pendrith +2200

Stephan Jaeger +2200

Thomas Detry +2500

Thorbjorn Olesen +2800

Ryan Fox +3000

Patrick Rodgers +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Jake Knapp +3500

Erik Van Rooyen +3500

Davis Thompson +3500

Brandon Wu +3500

Ryo Hisatsune +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Cameron Champ +4500

Mark Hubbard +5000

Justin Suh +5000

Austin Eckroat +5000

Aaron Rai +5000

Doug Ghim +5500

Alejandro Tosti +5500

Michael Kim +6000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Jhonattan Vegas +6000

Charley Hoffman +6000

Sam Stevens +6500

S.H. Kim +6500

Chesson Hadley +6500

Vincent Norrman +7000

Chris Gotterup +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Scott Stallings +8000

Parker Coody +8000

Nate Lashley +8000

K.H. Lee +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Victor Perez +9000

J.J. Spaun +9000

Carson Young +9000

Alexander Bjork +9000

Sami Valimaki +10000

Garrick Higgo +10000

Vince Whaley +11000

Tyler Duncan +11000

Ryan Palmer +11000

Patton Kizzire +11000

Joseph Bramlett +11000

Joe Highsmith +11000

Jacob Bridgeman +11000

Harry Hall +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

Chan Kim +11000

Carl Yuan +11000

Andrew Novak +11000

Robert MacIntyre +13000

Matti Schmid +13000

Jorge Campillo +13000

Davis Riley +13000

Bronson Burgoon +13000

Ben Kohles +13000

Aaron Baddeley +13000

Wilson Furr +15000

Robby Shelton +15000

Rafael Campos +15000

Patrick Fishburn +15000

Max Greyserman +15000

Justin Lower +15000

Jimmy Stanger +15000

Erik Barnes +15000

Dylan Wu +15000

Cristobal Del Solar +15000

Ben Silverman +15000

Adrien Dumont De Chassart +15000

Troy Merritt +18000

Trace Crowe +18000

Tom Whitney +18000

Norman Xiong +18000

Nico Echavarria +18000

MJ Daffue +18000

Matt NeSmith +18000

Mac Meissner +18000

Lanto Griffin +18000

Henrik Norlander +18000

Harrison Endycott +18000

Fred Biondi +18000

Francesco Molinari +18000

Chandler Phillips +18000

Stuart Macdonald +20000

Rico Hoey +20000

Pierceson Coody +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Padraig Harrington +20000

Kevin Chappell +20000

Hayden Springer +20000

Chad Ramey +20000

Ryan Moore +25000

Ryan McCormick +25000

Roger Sloan +25000

Paul Barjon +25000

Martin Trainer +25000

Kevin Dougherty +25000

Josh Teater +25000

David Skinns +25000

David Lipsky +25000

Callum Tarren +25000

C.T. Pan +25000

Blaine Hale, Jr. +25000

Scott Piercy +30000

Omar Morales +30000

Chez Reavie +30000

Santiago De la Fuente +30000

Preston Stanley +35000

James Hahn +35000

Scott Gutschewski +40000

Roberto Diaz +40000

Tyson Alexander +50000

Philip Knowles +50000

Brandt Snedeker +50000

Ben Taylor +50000

Alvaro Ortiz +50000

Ryan Brehm +60000

Sebastian Vazquez +60000

Matt Atkins +80000

Rodolfo Cazaubon +100000

Renato Naula +150000

Raul Pereda +200000

Ben Sigel +200000

J.B. Holmes +250000

Austin Wylie +250000

Jose Antonio Safa +250000

