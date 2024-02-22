Who will win the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Updated odds list explored

The Mexico Open is back this week. The eighth event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule is set to tee off on Thursday, February 22 at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course in Vallarta, Mexico. The four-day event will see a 132-player field compete for the $8,100,000 prize purse.
The Mexico Open field, which features several PGA Tour regulars, will have 4 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players as its top contenders. Despite the stacked field, defending champion Tony Finau is the favorite to win the event. Notably, the World No.24 player is also the top-ranked golfer on the field.
According to SportsLine, the 34-year-old comes into the Mexican weekend with 13-2 odds.
2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds
Tony Finau is the favorite on the Mexico Open odds list. He is closely followed by Nicolai Hojgaard. The Danish Ryder Cup star, World No.34, comes into the event with 16-1 odds. Notably, World No.40 Emiliano Grillo is third on the odds list. The Argentinian comes with 20-1 odds. Taylor Pendrith and Stephan Jaeger complete the top five with 22-1 odds each.
Thomas Detry (25-1), Thorbjorn Olesen (28-1), Ryan Fox (30-1), Patrick Rodgers (30-1), Keith Mitchell (30-1), Jake Knapp (35-1), Erik Van Rooyen (35-1), Davis Thompson (35-1) and Brandon Wu (35-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course.
Justin Suh (50-1) and K.H. Lee (80-1) are two longshot favorites for the 2024 Mexico Open.
Listed below is the complete odds list for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta (As per SportsLine):
- Tony Finau +650
- Nicolai Hojgaard +1600
- Emiliano Grillo +2000
- Taylor Pendrith +2200
- Stephan Jaeger +2200
- Thomas Detry +2500
- Thorbjorn Olesen +2800
- Ryan Fox +3000
- Patrick Rodgers +3000
- Keith Mitchell +3000
- Jake Knapp +3500
- Erik Van Rooyen +3500
- Davis Thompson +3500
- Brandon Wu +3500
- Ryo Hisatsune +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes +4500
- Cameron Champ +4500
- Mark Hubbard +5000
- Justin Suh +5000
- Austin Eckroat +5000
- Aaron Rai +5000
- Doug Ghim +5500
- Alejandro Tosti +5500
- Michael Kim +6000
- Maverick McNealy +6000
- Jhonattan Vegas +6000
- Charley Hoffman +6000
- Sam Stevens +6500
- S.H. Kim +6500
- Chesson Hadley +6500
- Vincent Norrman +7000
- Chris Gotterup +7000
- Matt Wallace +7500
- Scott Stallings +8000
- Parker Coody +8000
- Nate Lashley +8000
- K.H. Lee +8000
- Alex Smalley +8000
- Victor Perez +9000
- J.J. Spaun +9000
- Carson Young +9000
- Alexander Bjork +9000
- Sami Valimaki +10000
- Garrick Higgo +10000
- Vince Whaley +11000
- Tyler Duncan +11000
- Ryan Palmer +11000
- Patton Kizzire +11000
- Joseph Bramlett +11000
- Joe Highsmith +11000
- Jacob Bridgeman +11000
- Harry Hall +11000
- Greyson Sigg +11000
- Chan Kim +11000
- Carl Yuan +11000
- Andrew Novak +11000
- Robert MacIntyre +13000
- Matti Schmid +13000
- Jorge Campillo +13000
- Davis Riley +13000
- Bronson Burgoon +13000
- Ben Kohles +13000
- Aaron Baddeley +13000
- Wilson Furr +15000
- Robby Shelton +15000
- Rafael Campos +15000
- Patrick Fishburn +15000
- Max Greyserman +15000
- Justin Lower +15000
- Jimmy Stanger +15000
- Erik Barnes +15000
- Dylan Wu +15000
- Cristobal Del Solar +15000
- Ben Silverman +15000
- Adrien Dumont De Chassart +15000
- Troy Merritt +18000
- Trace Crowe +18000
- Tom Whitney +18000
- Norman Xiong +18000
- Nico Echavarria +18000
- MJ Daffue +18000
- Matt NeSmith +18000
- Mac Meissner +18000
- Lanto Griffin +18000
- Henrik Norlander +18000
- Harrison Endycott +18000
- Fred Biondi +18000
- Francesco Molinari +18000
- Chandler Phillips +18000
- Stuart Macdonald +20000
- Rico Hoey +20000
- Pierceson Coody +20000
- Peter Malnati +20000
- Padraig Harrington +20000
- Kevin Chappell +20000
- Hayden Springer +20000
- Chad Ramey +20000
- Ryan Moore +25000
- Ryan McCormick +25000
- Roger Sloan +25000
- Paul Barjon +25000
- Martin Trainer +25000
- Kevin Dougherty +25000
- Josh Teater +25000
- David Skinns +25000
- David Lipsky +25000
- Callum Tarren +25000
- C.T. Pan +25000
- Blaine Hale, Jr. +25000
- Scott Piercy +30000
- Omar Morales +30000
- Chez Reavie +30000
- Santiago De la Fuente +30000
- Preston Stanley +35000
- James Hahn +35000
- Scott Gutschewski +40000
- Roberto Diaz +40000
- Tyson Alexander +50000
- Philip Knowles +50000
- Brandt Snedeker +50000
- Ben Taylor +50000
- Alvaro Ortiz +50000
- Ryan Brehm +60000
- Sebastian Vazquez +60000
- Matt Atkins +80000
- Rodolfo Cazaubon +100000
- Renato Naula +150000
- Raul Pereda +200000
- Ben Sigel +200000
- J.B. Holmes +250000
- Austin Wylie +250000
- Jose Antonio Safa +250000
