Who will win the 2024 WM Phoenix Open? Odds and top bets explored

The WM Phoenix Open comes next on the PGA Tour schedule after a rain-shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This weekend's field has tons of stars and should, weather permitting, make for four exciting and intense rounds. With such a talented field, it's true that most golfers could make a legitimate run for the trophy.
Who will win? That's difficult to say, but certain golfers always have a strong chance of winning whatever events they play. The odds also do a good job of telling the story of how well they might do, so here's what you need to know.
WM Phoenix Odds breakdown
Here's a look at most of the field's betting odds for the WM Phoenix Open. To no one's surprise, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite by a pretty decent margin. The odds via CBS Sports are:
- Scottie Scheffler +500
- Justin Thomas +1000
- Max Homa +1600
- Sam Burns +2000
- Jordan Spieth +2000
- Sungjae Im +3000
- Min Woo Lee +3300
- Tom Kim +3500
- Cameron Young +3500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
- J.T. Poston +3500
- Wyndham Clark +4000
- Sahith Theegala +4500
- Byeong Hun An +4500
- Hideki Matsuyama +5000
- Eric Cole +5000
- Adam Scott +5500
- Rickie Fowler +6000
- Adam Hadwin +6000
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Si Woo Kim +7000
- Thomas Detry +7500
- Beau Hossler +7500
- Corey Conners +7500
- Shane Lowry +7500
- Brian Harman +7500
- Daniel Berger +8000
- Alex Noren +8000
- Patrick Rodgers +9000
- Taylor Montgomery +9000
- Kevin Yu +9000
- Brendon Todd +9000
- Keith Mitchell +10000
- Denny McCarthy +10000
- Kurt Kitayama +11000
- Tom Hoge +11000
- Ryan Fox +11000
- Billy Horschel +11000
- Harris English +11000
- Adam Schenk +11000
- Emiliano Grillo +11000
- Andrew Putnam +11000
- Nick Taylor +12000
- Matt Kuchar +12000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000
- Chesson Hadley +12000
- Erik van Rooyen +12000
- Luke List +12000
- Lucas Glover +12000
- Aaron Rai +12000
- Michael Kim +15000
- K.H. Lee +15000
- Mark Hubbard +15000
- Adam Svensson +15000
- Jake Knapp +17000
- Davis Thompson +17000
- Matt Wallace +17000
- Taylor Moore +17000
- Austin Eckroat +20000
- Ben Griffin +20000
- Gary Woodland +20000
- Sam Ryder +22000
- Doug Ghim +22000
Scheffler is the reigning champion of this event, so he's the favorite to win again. He faces steep competition from Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Sam Burns, Tom Kim and Cameron Young, all of whom have pretty solid odds of winning.
It's hard to pick anyone to beat Scheffler since he is the best golfer in the world right now by OWGR and is off to another strong start in 2024. However, there are some bets to pay attention to.
Betting experts predict Justin Thomas to struggle, actually. The golfer is not expected to crack the top 10 this weekend, so he may be a bet to avoid this time. Min Woo Lee, a relative longshot this weekend, is expected to make a serious and unexpected run at the title.
Despite having the second-best odds initially, one AI model which has tremendous success didn't believe in Xander Schauffele this weekend. Ultimately, he withdrew from the event, so he certainly can't win now.
Aside from that, it is a good bet to look at Rickie Fowler to do well. He's a talented golfer who's beginning to try and round into form, so don't be wholly surprised if it happens this weekend.
The same is true for Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark (coming off a terrific win last weekend) and Matt Fitzpatrick. Those are golfers to keep an eye on as they have lower odds but could make a big run.