Who will win the 2024 WM Phoenix Open? Odds and top bets explored

The WM Phoenix Open comes next on the PGA Tour schedule after a rain-shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This weekend's field has tons of stars and should, weather permitting, make for four exciting and intense rounds. With such a talented field, it's true that most golfers could make a legitimate run for the trophy.

Who will win? That's difficult to say, but certain golfers always have a strong chance of winning whatever events they play. The odds also do a good job of telling the story of how well they might do, so here's what you need to know.

WM Phoenix Odds breakdown

Here's a look at most of the field's betting odds for the WM Phoenix Open. To no one's surprise, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite by a pretty decent margin. The odds via CBS Sports are:

Scottie Scheffler +500

Justin Thomas +1000

Max Homa +1600

Sam Burns +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Sungjae Im +3000

Min Woo Lee +3300

Tom Kim +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Wyndham Clark +4000

Sahith Theegala +4500

Byeong Hun An +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

Eric Cole +5000

Adam Scott +5500

Rickie Fowler +6000

Adam Hadwin +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Si Woo Kim +7000

Thomas Detry +7500

Beau Hossler +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Shane Lowry +7500

Brian Harman +7500

Daniel Berger +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Taylor Montgomery +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Brendon Todd +9000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Tom Hoge +11000

Ryan Fox +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Harris English +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Andrew Putnam +11000

Nick Taylor +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Chesson Hadley +12000

Erik van Rooyen +12000

Luke List +12000

Lucas Glover +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Michael Kim +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

Mark Hubbard +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Jake Knapp +17000

Davis Thompson +17000

Matt Wallace +17000

Taylor Moore +17000

Austin Eckroat +20000

Ben Griffin +20000

Gary Woodland +20000

Sam Ryder +22000

Doug Ghim +22000

Scheffler is the reigning champion of this event, so he's the favorite to win again. He faces steep competition from Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Sam Burns, Tom Kim and Cameron Young, all of whom have pretty solid odds of winning.

It's hard to pick anyone to beat Scheffler since he is the best golfer in the world right now by OWGR and is off to another strong start in 2024. However, there are some bets to pay attention to.

Betting experts predict Justin Thomas to struggle, actually. The golfer is not expected to crack the top 10 this weekend, so he may be a bet to avoid this time. Min Woo Lee, a relative longshot this weekend, is expected to make a serious and unexpected run at the title.

Could Justin Thomas flounder this weekend?

Despite having the second-best odds initially, one AI model which has tremendous success didn't believe in Xander Schauffele this weekend. Ultimately, he withdrew from the event, so he certainly can't win now.

Aside from that, it is a good bet to look at Rickie Fowler to do well. He's a talented golfer who's beginning to try and round into form, so don't be wholly surprised if it happens this weekend.

The same is true for Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark (coming off a terrific win last weekend) and Matt Fitzpatrick. Those are golfers to keep an eye on as they have lower odds but could make a big run.