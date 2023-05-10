Who will win the LPGA 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup? Top contenders and odds explored

The LPGA Tour moves to the New Jersey Turnpike for the Cognizant Founders Cup, which will commence on Thursday, May 11 at Upper Montclair Country Club.
There's no shortage of star power in the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup's player field as nine of the top 10 players will compete for the $3 million purse.
Golfers like Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, and defending champion Minjee Lee will set their eyes on lifting the title at Upper Montclair Country Club on Sunday, May 14.
Top contenders for the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup
1) Minjee Lee
Last year, Minjee Lee triumphed at the tournament by beating Lexi Thompson by two strokes. Following the win, she also won the 2022 US Open. This year, she has struggled with her form and is yet to break into the top 10 of any event.
Lee's best finish in her last five starts is T 41 at the Chevron Championship last month. However, given how she performed at Upper Montclair Country Club last year, she will be hoping to repeat the feat again.
2) Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda is oddsmakers' favorite to win this year. The World No. 1 has been in impressive form of late with three straight top-10 finishes. However, she is yet to win a title this year and the Cognizant Founders Cup might be where her wait ends.
3) Jin Young Ko
Ko has been successful at Upper Montclair Country Club twice in 2019 and 2021. Technically, she won the tournament in two straight years, considering it was canceled in 2020.
This year, Ko has made four top-10 finishes, including a win at HSBC Women's World Championship. Given the current form of the World No. 3 golfer, it should not be any surprise if she wins it for the third time. Ko is at +1100 to win this year.
Odds explored for the Cognizant Founders Cup
Here are the odds for the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup:
- Nelly Korda: +800
- Atthaya Thitikul: +900
- Jin Young Ko: +1100
- Lydia Ko: +1400
- Lilia Vu: +1400
- Georgia Hall: +2000
- Nasa Hataoka: +1600
- Xiyu Lin: +2200
- Hye Jin Choi: +1800
- Lexi Thompson: +2500
- Hae Ran Ryu: +2800
- Minjee Lee: +3000
- Celine Boutier: +2800
- Hannah Green: +2800
- Ruoning Yin: +3500
- Megan Khang: +3300
- Madelene Sagstrom: +3500
- Cheyenne Knight: +4000
- Carlota Ciganda: +5000
- Ally Ewing: +5000
- A Lim Kim: +5000
- Allisen Corpuz: +5000
- Ashleigh Buhai: +6600
- Patty Tavatanakit: +5000
- Yuka Saso: +6600
- Na Rin An: +7000
- Amy Yang: +7500
- Chella Choi: +7500
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +7500
- Jessica Korda: +7500
- Ariya Jutanugarn: +8000
- Sei Young Kim: +8000
- Gaby Lopez: +8000
- Jennifer Kupcho: +8000
- Anna Nordqvist: +10000
- Ryann O'Toole: +10000
- Angel Yin: +7000
- Lucy Li: +10000
- Stacy Lewis: +10000
- Aditi Ashok: +10000
- Grace Kim: +11000
- Eun-Hee Ji: +12500
- Moriya Jutanugarn: +12500
- Alison Lee: +9000
- Gemma Dryburgh: +15000
- So Yeon Ryu: +17500
- Albane Valenzuela: +15000
- Minami Katsu: +17500
- Pauline Roussin Bouchard: +15000
- Yuna Nishimura: +17500
- Jaravee Boonchant: +15000
- Lizette Salas: +20000
- Andrea Lee: +20000
- Yu Liu: +20000
- Perrine Delacour: +20000
- Linnea Strom: +20000
- Matilda Castren: +20000
- Frida Kinhult: +20000
- Stephanie Kyriacou: +20000
- Sarah Kemp: +22500
- Azahara Munoz: +22500
- Mina Harigae: +22500
- Jenny Shin: +22500
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright: +22500
- Sarah Schmelzel: +22500
- Lauren Stephenson: +25000
- Brittany Lincicome: +27500
- Pavarisa Yoktuan: +27500
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc: +27500
- Peiyun Chien: +27500
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: +27500
- Jeongeun Lee6: +27500
- Pernilla Lindberg: +30000
- Lauren Coughlin: +30000
- Emma Talley: +30000
- Bronte Law: +30000
- Caroline Inglis: +30000
- Karis Davidson: +30000
- Celine Borge: +30000
- Manon De Roey: +30000