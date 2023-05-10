Who will win the LPGA 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup? Top contenders and odds explored

The LPGA Tour moves to the New Jersey Turnpike for the Cognizant Founders Cup, which will commence on Thursday, May 11 at Upper Montclair Country Club.

There's no shortage of star power in the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup's player field as nine of the top 10 players will compete for the $3 million purse.

Golfers like Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, and defending champion Minjee Lee will set their eyes on lifting the title at Upper Montclair Country Club on Sunday, May 14.

Top contenders for the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup

1) Minjee Lee

Last year, Minjee Lee triumphed at the tournament by beating Lexi Thompson by two strokes. Following the win, she also won the 2022 US Open. This year, she has struggled with her form and is yet to break into the top 10 of any event.

Lee's best finish in her last five starts is T 41 at the Chevron Championship last month. However, given how she performed at Upper Montclair Country Club last year, she will be hoping to repeat the feat again.

2) Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda is oddsmakers' favorite to win this year. The World No. 1 has been in impressive form of late with three straight top-10 finishes. However, she is yet to win a title this year and the Cognizant Founders Cup might be where her wait ends.

3) Jin Young Ko

Ko has been successful at Upper Montclair Country Club twice in 2019 and 2021. Technically, she won the tournament in two straight years, considering it was canceled in 2020.

This year, Ko has made four top-10 finishes, including a win at HSBC Women's World Championship. Given the current form of the World No. 3 golfer, it should not be any surprise if she wins it for the third time. Ko is at +1100 to win this year.

Odds explored for the Cognizant Founders Cup

Here are the odds for the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup:

Nelly Korda: +800

Atthaya Thitikul: +900

Jin Young Ko: +1100

Lydia Ko: +1400

Lilia Vu: +1400

Georgia Hall: +2000

Nasa Hataoka: +1600

Xiyu Lin: +2200

Hye Jin Choi: +1800

Lexi Thompson: +2500

Hae Ran Ryu: +2800

Minjee Lee: +3000

Celine Boutier: +2800

Hannah Green: +2800

Ruoning Yin: +3500

Megan Khang: +3300

Madelene Sagstrom: +3500

Cheyenne Knight: +4000

Carlota Ciganda: +5000

Ally Ewing: +5000

A Lim Kim: +5000

Allisen Corpuz: +5000

Ashleigh Buhai: +6600

Patty Tavatanakit: +5000

Yuka Saso: +6600

Na Rin An: +7000

Amy Yang: +7500

Chella Choi: +7500

Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +7500

Jessica Korda: +7500

Ariya Jutanugarn: +8000

Sei Young Kim: +8000

Gaby Lopez: +8000

Jennifer Kupcho: +8000

Anna Nordqvist: +10000

Ryann O'Toole: +10000

Angel Yin: +7000

Lucy Li: +10000

Stacy Lewis: +10000

Aditi Ashok: +10000

Grace Kim: +11000

Eun-Hee Ji: +12500

Moriya Jutanugarn: +12500

Alison Lee: +9000

Gemma Dryburgh: +15000

So Yeon Ryu: +17500

Albane Valenzuela: +15000

Minami Katsu: +17500

Pauline Roussin Bouchard: +15000

Yuna Nishimura: +17500

Jaravee Boonchant: +15000

Lizette Salas: +20000

Andrea Lee: +20000

Yu Liu: +20000

Perrine Delacour: +20000

Linnea Strom: +20000

Matilda Castren: +20000

Frida Kinhult: +20000

Stephanie Kyriacou: +20000

Sarah Kemp: +22500

Azahara Munoz: +22500

Mina Harigae: +22500

Jenny Shin: +22500

Lindsey Weaver-Wright: +22500

Sarah Schmelzel: +22500

Lauren Stephenson: +25000

Brittany Lincicome: +27500

Pavarisa Yoktuan: +27500

Maude-Aimee Leblanc: +27500

Peiyun Chien: +27500

Pajaree Anannarukarn: +27500

Jeongeun Lee6: +27500

Pernilla Lindberg: +30000

Lauren Coughlin: +30000

Emma Talley: +30000

Bronte Law: +30000

Caroline Inglis: +30000

Karis Davidson: +30000

Celine Borge: +30000

Manon De Roey: +30000

