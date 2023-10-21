Who will win Saturday's semifinal at 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship? Matchups and odds explored

The four quarterfinal-winning teams will face off against the auto-qualified teams at the 2033 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami in the semifinal on Saturday, October 21. A lot of action is waiting for the fans in the semifinals of the Team Championship.
People have high hopes for defending champion 4Aces GC, who has been in good form this year and directly qualified for the semifinals. 4Aces GC finished top in 2023 LIV Golf Standing with a total of 192 points. They emerged victorious in two tournaments this season and have six top 5 finishes.
Torque GC is yet another team that has dominated the LIV Golf field this entire season. They won four tournaments and have a good chance to win this year's Team Championship.
According to Golf Monthly, 4Aces GC could be a good pick to win the Team Championship this week with odds of +350. They will face HyFlyers, who defeated Smash GC in the quarterfinal, on Saturday, October 21, at Trump National Doral Golf Course.
In a match between, RangeGoats GC and Fireballs, there is a good chance that Fireballs can head for the final. They performed incredibly well in the quarterfinals and can take on Bubba Watson's team on Saturday.
Crushers will face Cleek in the semifinal. Both teams have been playing well but fans believe the Crushers can win the match on Saturday.
According to ProGolf Weekly, here are the 2023 LIV Golf Miami odds:
- 4Aces +350
- Crushers +400
- RangeGoats +450
- Torque +550
- Stinger +900
- Fireballs +1100
- Cleeks +2500
- HyFlyers +3500
2023 LIV Golf Team Championship Saturday Matchup
Here is the matchup for the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship Semifinal round:
4Aces GC vs. HyFlyers GC
- Singles: Dustin Johnson vs. Phil Mickelson
- Singles: Patrick Reed vs. Cameron Tringale
- Foursomes: Pat Perez/Peter Uihlein vs. James Piot/Brendan Steele
RangeGoats GC vs. Fireballs GC
- Singles: Bubba Watson vs. Sergio Garcia
- Singles: Talor Gooch vs. Eugenio Chacarra
- Foursomes: Harold Varner III/Thomas Pieters vs. Carlos Ortiz/Abraham Ancer
Crushers GC vs. Cleeks GC
- Singles: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Martin Kaymer
- Singles: Paul Casey vs. Richard Bland
- Foursomes: Anirban Lahiri/Charles Howell III vs. Graeme McDowell/Bernd Wiesberger
Torque GC vs. Stinger GC
- Singles: Joaquin Niemann vs. Louis Oosthuizen
- Singles: Sebastian Munoz vs. Branden Grace
- Foursomes: Mito Pereira/David Puig vs. Charl Schwartzel/Dean Burmester
2023 LIV Golf Team Championship Friday Quarterfinal results
Here are the results of the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship Friday Quarterfinal:
Hyflyers GC 2, Smash GC 1
Singles
- Brooks Koepka (Smash GC) def. Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC) by 6 and 4.
- Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC) def. Jason Kokrak (Smash GC) by 2 and 1.
Foursomes
- James Piot and Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC) def. Chase Koepka and Matthew Wolff (Smash GC) by 1 up
Fireballs GC 2, Majesticks GC 1
Singles
- Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC) def. Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC) by 1 up.
- Eugenio Chacarra (Fireballs GC) def. Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC) by 6 and 5.
Foursomes
- Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz (Fireballs GC) def. Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC) by 4 and 2.
Cleeks GC 2, Rippers GC 1
Singles
- Cameron Smith (Rippers GC) def. Martin Kaymer (Cleeks, GC) 19th hole.
- Richard Bland (Cleeks, GC) def.Marc Leishman (Rippers GC) by 4 and 3.
Foursomes
- Graeme McDowell and Bernd Wiesberger (Cleeks, GC) def. Matthew Jones and Jediah Morgan (Rippers GC) by 21st hole.
Stinger GC 3, Iron Heads GC 0
Singles
- Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC) def. Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC) by 5 and 3
- Branden Grace (Stinger GC) def. Scott Vincent (Iron Heads GC) by 2 and 1.
Foursomes
- Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC) def. Sihwan Kim and Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC) by 2 and 1.