The four quarterfinal-winning teams will face off against the auto-qualified teams at the 2033 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami in the semifinal on Saturday, October 21. A lot of action is waiting for the fans in the semifinals of the Team Championship.

People have high hopes for defending champion 4Aces GC, who has been in good form this year and directly qualified for the semifinals. 4Aces GC finished top in 2023 LIV Golf Standing with a total of 192 points. They emerged victorious in two tournaments this season and have six top 5 finishes.

Torque GC is yet another team that has dominated the LIV Golf field this entire season. They won four tournaments and have a good chance to win this year's Team Championship.

According to Golf Monthly, 4Aces GC could be a good pick to win the Team Championship this week with odds of +350. They will face HyFlyers, who defeated Smash GC in the quarterfinal, on Saturday, October 21, at Trump National Doral Golf Course.

In a match between, RangeGoats GC and Fireballs, there is a good chance that Fireballs can head for the final. They performed incredibly well in the quarterfinals and can take on Bubba Watson's team on Saturday.

Crushers will face Cleek in the semifinal. Both teams have been playing well but fans believe the Crushers can win the match on Saturday.

According to ProGolf Weekly, here are the 2023 LIV Golf Miami odds:

4Aces +350

Crushers +400

RangeGoats +450

Torque +550

Stinger +900

Fireballs +1100

Cleeks +2500

HyFlyers +3500

2023 LIV Golf Team Championship Saturday Matchup

Here is the matchup for the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship Semifinal round:

4Aces GC vs. HyFlyers GC

Singles: Dustin Johnson vs. Phil Mickelson

Singles: Patrick Reed vs. Cameron Tringale

Foursomes: Pat Perez/Peter Uihlein vs. James Piot/Brendan Steele

RangeGoats GC vs. Fireballs GC

Singles: Bubba Watson vs. Sergio Garcia

Singles: Talor Gooch vs. Eugenio Chacarra

Foursomes: Harold Varner III/Thomas Pieters vs. Carlos Ortiz/Abraham Ancer

Crushers GC vs. Cleeks GC

Singles: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Martin Kaymer

Singles: Paul Casey vs. Richard Bland

Foursomes: Anirban Lahiri/Charles Howell III vs. Graeme McDowell/Bernd Wiesberger

Torque GC vs. Stinger GC

Singles: Joaquin Niemann vs. Louis Oosthuizen

Singles: Sebastian Munoz vs. Branden Grace

Foursomes: Mito Pereira/David Puig vs. Charl Schwartzel/Dean Burmester

2023 LIV Golf Team Championship Friday Quarterfinal results

Here are the results of the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship Friday Quarterfinal:

Hyflyers GC 2, Smash GC 1

Singles

Brooks Koepka (Smash GC) def. Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC) by 6 and 4.

Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC) def. Jason Kokrak (Smash GC) by 2 and 1.

Foursomes

James Piot and Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC) def. Chase Koepka and Matthew Wolff (Smash GC) by 1 up

Fireballs GC 2, Majesticks GC 1

Singles

Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC) def. Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC) by 1 up.

Eugenio Chacarra (Fireballs GC) def. Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC) by 6 and 5.

Foursomes

Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz (Fireballs GC) def. Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC) by 4 and 2.

Cleeks GC 2, Rippers GC 1

Singles

Cameron Smith (Rippers GC) def. Martin Kaymer (Cleeks, GC) 19th hole.

Richard Bland (Cleeks, GC) def.Marc Leishman (Rippers GC) by 4 and 3.

Foursomes

Graeme McDowell and Bernd Wiesberger (Cleeks, GC) def. Matthew Jones and Jediah Morgan (Rippers GC) by 21st hole.

Stinger GC 3, Iron Heads GC 0

Singles

Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC) def. Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC) by 5 and 3

Branden Grace (Stinger GC) def. Scott Vincent (Iron Heads GC) by 2 and 1.

Foursomes

Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC) def. Sihwan Kim and Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC) by 2 and 1.