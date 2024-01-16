Who will win The American Express 2024? Odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour is back in the US this week with The American Express 2024. The event, being played at the PGA West in La Quinta, is set to tee off on Thursday, January 18. Despite being a non-signature event, the American Express will feature a stacked 156-player field. The golfers will go up against each other for the $8.4 million prize purse and valuable FedEx Cup points.

The third event of the 2024 PGA Tour season will feature 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

The American Express field will be headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is also the favorite to win. Scheffler, who enjoyed a T5 finish at The Sentry, enters the tournament this weekend with +550 odds (as per SportsLine).

The American Express 2024 odds

Unsurprisingly, the top-ranked golfers are the favorites. World No. 5 Xander Schauffele and No. 6 Patrick Cantlay follow Scheffler on the odds list with +900 odds each. Interestingly, Justin Thomas takes up the fourth spot on the list. The 30-year-old, making his season debut, has 20-1 odds of winning the event.

Thomas is followed by Sungjae Im (22-1), Min Woo Lee (25-1) and Tom Kim (28-1) on the odds list. Eric Cole (35-1), J.T. Poston (35-1), Sam Burns (35-1), Jason Day (35-1), Rickie Fowler (40-1), Tony Finau (40-1), Wyndham Clark (40-1), and Chris Kirk (45-1) are other names to watch this weekend.

Listed below are the top odds for The American Express (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +550

Patrick Cantlay +900

Xander Schauffele +900

Justin Thomas +2000

Sungjae Im +2200

Min Woo Lee +2500

Tom Kim +2800

Eric Cole +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Jason Day +3500

Rickie Fowler +4000

Tony Finau +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Chris Kirk +4500

Cam Davis +5000

Daniel Berger +5000

Si Woo Kim +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Taylor Montgomery +6500

Andrew Putnam +8000

Adam Hadwin +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Davis Thompson +9000

Tom Hoge +9000

Billy Horschel +9000

Thomas Detry +9000

Adam Schenk +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Will Zalatoris +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Matt Wallace +11000

Alex Smalley +11000

Ryo Hisatsune +11000

Erik van Rooyen +11000

Aaron Rai +11000

Ben Griffin +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Justin Suh +12000

Nicholas Lindheim +15000

Sam Stevens +15000

Ryan Palmer +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

Chesson Hadley +17000

Garrick Higgo +17000

Nick Taylor +17000

Austin Eckroat +17000

Matti Schmid +17000

Grayson Murray +17000

Mark Hubbard +17000

Matthieu Pavon +20000

It's pertinent to note that some big-name golfers including Rory McIlroy have decided to skip the event. Reigning champion Jon Rahm will not return to defend his title owing to his big-money move to LIV Golf.

More details on The American Express 2024, including tee times, will be updated soon.