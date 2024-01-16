Who will win The American Express 2024? Odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour is back in the US this week with The American Express 2024. The event, being played at the PGA West in La Quinta, is set to tee off on Thursday, January 18. Despite being a non-signature event, the American Express will feature a stacked 156-player field. The golfers will go up against each other for the $8.4 million prize purse and valuable FedEx Cup points.
The third event of the 2024 PGA Tour season will feature 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
The American Express field will be headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is also the favorite to win. Scheffler, who enjoyed a T5 finish at The Sentry, enters the tournament this weekend with +550 odds (as per SportsLine).
The American Express 2024 odds
Unsurprisingly, the top-ranked golfers are the favorites. World No. 5 Xander Schauffele and No. 6 Patrick Cantlay follow Scheffler on the odds list with +900 odds each. Interestingly, Justin Thomas takes up the fourth spot on the list. The 30-year-old, making his season debut, has 20-1 odds of winning the event.
Thomas is followed by Sungjae Im (22-1), Min Woo Lee (25-1) and Tom Kim (28-1) on the odds list. Eric Cole (35-1), J.T. Poston (35-1), Sam Burns (35-1), Jason Day (35-1), Rickie Fowler (40-1), Tony Finau (40-1), Wyndham Clark (40-1), and Chris Kirk (45-1) are other names to watch this weekend.
Listed below are the top odds for The American Express (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +550
- Patrick Cantlay +900
- Xander Schauffele +900
- Justin Thomas +2000
- Sungjae Im +2200
- Min Woo Lee +2500
- Tom Kim +2800
- Eric Cole +3500
- J.T. Poston +3500
- Sam Burns +3500
- Jason Day +3500
- Rickie Fowler +4000
- Tony Finau +4000
- Wyndham Clark +4000
- Chris Kirk +4500
- Cam Davis +5000
- Daniel Berger +5000
- Si Woo Kim +5000
- Shane Lowry +5000
- Stephan Jaeger +6500
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Taylor Montgomery +6500
- Andrew Putnam +8000
- Adam Hadwin +8000
- Beau Hossler +8000
- Alex Noren +8000
- Davis Thompson +9000
- Tom Hoge +9000
- Billy Horschel +9000
- Thomas Detry +9000
- Adam Schenk +10000
- Keith Mitchell +10000
- Will Zalatoris +10000
- Taylor Pendrith +10000
- Matt Wallace +11000
- Alex Smalley +11000
- Ryo Hisatsune +11000
- Erik van Rooyen +11000
- Aaron Rai +11000
- Ben Griffin +12000
- Matt Kuchar +12000
- Justin Suh +12000
- Nicholas Lindheim +15000
- Sam Stevens +15000
- Ryan Palmer +15000
- Lee Hodges +15000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
- K.H. Lee +15000
- Chesson Hadley +17000
- Garrick Higgo +17000
- Nick Taylor +17000
- Austin Eckroat +17000
- Matti Schmid +17000
- Grayson Murray +17000
- Mark Hubbard +17000
- Matthieu Pavon +20000
It's pertinent to note that some big-name golfers including Rory McIlroy have decided to skip the event. Reigning champion Jon Rahm will not return to defend his title owing to his big-money move to LIV Golf.
More details on The American Express 2024, including tee times, will be updated soon.