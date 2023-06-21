Who will win the Travelers Championship 2023? Ranking top 5 contenders

The next stop on the PGA Tour is the 2023 Travelers Championship at the TPC River highlands in Cromwell, Conneticut. The event will carry forward the momentum from the recently-concluded US Open with an equally talented field of 156 golfers.

The TPC River Highlands is known for its cheerful crowd and large attendances. The course plays at a par 70, with the course record being set by Jim Furyk at 58. 2022 winner Xander Schauffele will be looking to defend his title.

According to the Sportline's Sia Nejad, here are the top five conteders at the 2023 Travelers Championship

Top 5 contenders at the 2023 Travelers Championship

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite going into the Travelers Championship with odds of +600. The World No. 1 is coming off three top 3 finishes, including a third-place finish at the US Open. He also finished second at the PGA Championship and has two wins under his belt this season.

2) Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm is currently World No. 2 and the second favorite to win at the Championship, with odds of +900. Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters and finished T10 at the US Open. With several top 5 finishes and two wins already this season, Rahm is in for a fighting chance to win at the TPC River Highlands.

3) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has had a rollercoaster of a season so far. Finishing second at the US Open, he missed out on a golden opportunity to end his nine-year major drought. However, McIlroy will be hoping his consistent performances will allow him him to carry forward and win at the Travelers Championship.

4) Xander Schauffele

Defending champion Xander Schauffele is also among the favorites to win at the TPC River Highlands. After finishing in dramatic fashion last year with a late surge, all eyes will be on the 2022 winner to keep up the same performance.

5) Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay held the earlier course record for the TPC Highlands at 60, before it was broken by Furyk. For most fans, Patrick Cantlay's inclusion in the Power Ranking was a mysterious one, but the golfer is all out to prove himself in the coming week.

