Who is William Mouw? Meet the PGA Tour rookie who won the 2025 ISCO Championship

William Mouw claimed his first PGA Tour title on Sunday at the 2025 ISCO Championship. The 24-year-old shot a bogey-free final round of 9-under 61 to finish with a total of 10-under 270, winning the event in his 20th start on the Tour. With this victory, Mouw earned a two-year PGA Tour exemption and a spot in next year’s PGA Championship.

William Mouw was born in Upland, California, where his father, Billy, introduced him to the game. His father also owns Billy’s Egg Farm, and William often helped out there growing up. He credits his time on the farm for teaching him discipline and hard work. On his LinkedIn profile, he has written that,

The farm "has helped me learn hard-working skills. I watched my dad work hard and demonstrate to me what it takes to be successful in this world. Waking up early mornings and being grateful for everything you have.”

He went on to attend Pepperdine University in California, where he studied communication and became a three-time All-American. Mouw represented the U.S. Junior Presidents Cup team in 2017, where Jack Nicklaus was the honorary captain. He later played for the U.S. team in the 2021 Walker Cup, helping them secure victory.

Before turning professional, William Mouw reached No. 7 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He made his first major appearance at the 2022 U.S. Open, but missed the cut after rounds of 75 and 74. He turned pro in 2023 after finishing sixth in the PGA Tour University Ranking, earning Korn Ferry Tour status. A year later, he finished runner-up at the 2024 Albertsons Boise Open in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which secured his PGA Tour card. His dad caddied for him during that event, making it even more special.

At the ISCO Championship, William Mouw posted rounds of 67, 73, and 69 before his stunning 61 in the final round. He made five birdies on the front nine and four on the back to close out his win without a single bogey.

How has William Mouw played so far in the 2025 season?

William Mouw, who is ranked 217th in the OWGR and 153rd in the FedEx Cup standings, has played 18 events so far this season. He has made the cut in nine of them, recorded one top-10 finish, three top-25s, and claimed his first PGA Tour win at the ISCO Championship.

Here are his 2025 season results so far:

Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT (E)

The American Express: CUT (E)

Farmers Insurance Open: T66 (+8)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: CUT (-1)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: CUT (E)

Puerto Rico Open: T6 (-18)

Valspar Championship: CUT (+6)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T47 (-6)

Valero Texas Open: T33 (+1)

Corales Puntacana Championship: T59 (E)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T18 (-21)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: CUT (-1)

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: T27 (-8)

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT (+8)

RBC Canadian Open: CUT (-1)

Rocket Classic: T34 (-13)

John Deere Classic: CUT (-4)

ISCO Championship: 1 (-10)

