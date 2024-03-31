Who could win the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open? Odds of the five golfers tied for lead explored

Following the third round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, David Skinns, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler, Alejandro Tosti, and Thomas Detry were the five players tied at the top at 9-under with a 54-hole single-stroke lead.

While the other four are eying for their first title on the PGA Tour, Scheffler is in contention for his third straight win. While it will be interesting to see who will come through eventually, here's a look at the odds of all five players tied for a 54-hole lead (as per Bet365).

Odds explored for the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler during the 2024 Texas Children's Houston OpenTexas Children's Houston Open, Round Three

Among the five at the top, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite by a huge margin to lift the title at Memorial Park on Sunday, March 31. He is +145 to win his third title of the season.

Speaking of his recent form, Scheffler had shot 28 straight rounds under par until the third round this week. Barring the T17 finish at the American Express, he hasn't finished outside the top ten this season.

2) Stephan Jaeger

Stephen Jaeger during the Huntsville Championship, Round Two

Stephan Jaeger is +650 to win the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open and is just behind Scheffler in the oddsmakers list.

Although Jaegar has missed just two cuts so far, he has had a contrasting season. He has two T3 finishes but has also finished three times outside the top 40. He will be hoping to get past the final hurdle this time to win his maiden title.

3) Thomas Detry

Thomas Detry reacts during the Texas Children's Houston Open, Round Three

Thomas Detry is +750 to win his first-ever title on the PGA Tour. Detry has had an alright season so far, but except for the T4 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, it has been nothing noteworthy. However, now he has a chance to make the season memorable on Sunday at Memorial Park.

4) Alejandro Tosti

Alejandro Tosti during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open

Unlike the three names above, Alejandro Tosti is not among the top five favorites for Sunday. He is +1400 to win the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, and Taylor Moore and Akshay Bhatia, currently one stroke behind, are ahead of him in the oddsmakers list.

The 27-year-old golfer has had a mixed season so far, with three cuts in seven starts, but now he might turn it around on Sunday.

5) David Skinns

David Skinns has a chance to win his maiden PGA Tour title this week

David Skinns is +1600 to claim his first-ever title on the tour. This is the second time he has been in contention this season. He had the chance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches before he finished T4 after shooting 71 on Sunday.