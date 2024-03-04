Who is winning the Cognizant Classic? Exploring current leaderboard after delay in PGA Tour event

The Cognizant Classic was off to a thrilling first three and a half rounds. That was when weather issues, which have plagued the PGA Tour, reared their ugly head again. The tournament, formerly known as the Honda Classic, had up till then had plenty of good golf for fans to catch, with a few golfers putting in standout performances to set themselves up for a classic finish on Monday, March 4, when play resumes.

Who leads the leaderboard at Cognizant Classic?

Here is what the Cognizant Classic leaderboard looked like after round four concluded on Sunday, as well as where they were in terms of holes played. :

1. Austin Eckroat: -15 (7)

2. Erik Van Rooyen: -14 (F)

3. Jake Knapp: -13 (15)

T4. Keith Mitchell: -12 (F)

T4. Billy Horschel: -12 (17)

T4. Alex Noren: -12 (12)

T4. Shane Lowry: -12 (5)

T8. Tyson Alexander: -11 (F)

T8. Doug Ghim: -11 (F)

T8. Garrick Higgo: -11 (17)

T8. Nico Echavarria: -11 (13)

T8. Kevin Yu: -11 (8)

T8. Martin Laird: -11 (7)

T8. David Skinss: -11 (5)

Most of these golfers have a pretty real shot of winning. The top few are separated by a few strokes, and the lead held by Austin Eckroat might not be safe for long. Erik van Rooyen is finished, but he can hope for Eckroat to slip and fall behind him.

Jake Knapp might just follow up his impressive win from last week at the Mexico Open with another win this weekend, but regardless did continue the impressive start to his career. He has come into the final round shooting -5 through 15 holes to give himself a shot at winning.

Rory McIlroy continued to play well but not excellently. This year, he's had some good performances, but he's mostly been a dependably solid finisher who isn't winning as often. That continued this weekend, as he was -10 at the time of the delay.

Rory McIlroy did fine in the Cognizant Classic

Zach Johnson and Chris Kirk had good showings as well. They are in the middle of the pack and are joined by other good golfers like Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Chesson Hadley.

Unfortunately, it was not all that good of a showing for these golfers who missed the cut:

Stephan Jaeger

Justin Suh

Rasmus Hojgaard

Sami Valimaki

Francesco Molinari

Luke List

Sepp Straka

Jeff Overton

The PGA Tour will resume next weekend with the Puerto Rico Open. Before that, the Cognizant Classic is aiming for an early resume on Monday, March 3, before 8am EST.