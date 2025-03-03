Who won the 13th match of the 2025 TGL? Final results explored

The 13th match of the inaugural season of TGL was played on Monday, March 3, between Los Angeles Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club. The former team emerged victorious to claim the top seed in the playoffs, which will be held at the end of TGL's regular season.

Ad

The Los Angeles Golf Club team, represented by Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood, battled its way to a 5-3 win. With the first nine holes of TGL played in a Triples alternate-shot format, the teams tied on the first two holes.

The Bay Golf Club's Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry, and Wyndham Clark, grabbed the first points in the 13th match of TGL on the 3rd and 4th holes. They also went on to win one point on the 6th hole with the help of the Hammer.

Ad

Trending

As both the TGL teams drew on five of the first nine holes, Los Angeles Golf Club came through on the 9th hole to earn its maiden point of the match through a Hammer. Holes 10 to 15 of TGL's Match 13 were played in a Singles format, where one member of each team took the other on in a head-to-head battle.

The Bay Golf Club's Min Woo Lee took on Tommy Fleetwood on the 10th and 13th holes. The PGA Tour stars drew on the 13th hole while the latter won on the 10th hole. Fleetwood earned Los Angeles two points on the hole by winning a Hammer.

Ad

Collin Morikawa played against Shane Lowry on the 11th and 14th holes. The two world-class golfers tied on both the holes. Sahith Theegala earned Los Angeles Golf Club the winning points on the 12th and 15th holes of TGL by defeating Wyndham Clark.

TGL: The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club - Match 13 Stats

Here's a look at the stats for TGL's Match 13 at the SoFi Center on Monday between The Bay Golf Club and Los Angeles Golf Club (via TGL):

Ad

Hammers Won

The Bay Golf Club: 1

Los Angeles Golf Club: 3

Average Driving Distance

The Bay Golf Club: 325 yards

Los Angeles Golf Club: 310 yards

Longest Drive

The Bay Golf Club: 369 yards

Los Angeles Golf Club: 333 yards

Fairway Consistency

The Bay Golf Club: 60 percent

Los Angeles Golf Club: 78 percent

Scrambling

The Bay Golf Club: 25 percent

Los Angeles Golf Club: 60 percent

Green Consistency

The Bay Golf Club: 73 percent

Los Angeles Golf Club: 64 percent

Short Putts (0 - 10 feet)

The Bay Golf Club: 60 percent

Los Angeles Golf Club: 50 percent

Ad

Medium Putts (10 - 30 feet)

The Bay Golf Club: 33 percent

Los Angeles Golf Club: 0 percent

Long Putts (greater than 30 feet)

The Bay Golf Club: 0 percent

Los Angeles Golf Club: 0 percent

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback