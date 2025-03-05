Who won the 15th match of the 2025 TGL? Final results explored

The 15th match of TGL's inaugural season was played between Atlanta Drive Golf Club and Jupiter Links Golf Club. The former emerged victorious to claim the final seed in the playoffs, which will be held from March 17 to 18.

Atlanta Drive Golf Club, comprising of Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover, had extra help from Nick Dunlap, who signed with the team for a one-day contract. Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club got absolutely dominated by their opponents in a 9-1 loss.

With TGL's first nine holes being played in a Triples alternate-shot format, Atlanta Drive Golf Club grabbed two points in the first three holes. Despite a Hammer thrown on the 4th hole, both teams drew.

Jupiter Links Golf Club, represented by Tom Kim, Tiger Woods, and Max Homa, earned their lone point of the match on the 6th hole by winning a Hammer. Atlanta's players were quick to answer back by winning the next hole. Following the Triples session, the scores of TGL's Match 15 were 3-1 favoring Atlanta.

Holes 10 to 15 of TGL were played in a Singles format, where one player from each team competed against each other in a head-to-head battle for the win. Jupiter Links Golf Club's Tom Kim took on Billy Horschel on the 10th and 13th holes. While both the PGA Tour sensations drew on the first match, the latter earned two points for his team on the 13th hole by winning the Hammer.

TGL's 11th and 14th holes saw Tiger Woods go head-to-head with Lucas Glover. Despite a Hammer thrown on the 11th hole, no points were claimed. The 14th hole saw one of the best performances from Glover as he earned a whopping 3 points to seal the deal.

Max Homa and Nick Dunlap battled it out on the 12th and 15th holes. Both the golfers drew on the 15th hole while Dunlap, Atlanta Drive Golf Club's newest player, earned a point on the 12th hole.

TGL: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive Golf Club - Match 15 Stats

Here's a look at the stats for TGL's latest match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and Atlanta Drive Golf Club (via TGL):

Hammers Won

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 1

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 3

Average Driving Distance

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 328 yards

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 309 yards

Longest Drive

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 341 yards

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 331 yards

Fairway Consistency

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 78 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 80 percent

Scrambling

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 56 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 83 percent

Green Consistency

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 46 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 57 percent

Short Putts (0 - 10 feet)

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 71 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 100 percent

Medium Putts (10 - 30 feet)

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 0 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 50 percent

Long Putts (greater than 30 feet)

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 0 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 0 percent

