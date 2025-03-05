  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Who won the 15th match of the 2025 TGL? Final results explored

Who won the 15th match of the 2025 TGL? Final results explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Mar 05, 2025 02:43 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty
In Picture: Billy Horschel- TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL (Image via Getty)

The 15th match of TGL's inaugural season was played between Atlanta Drive Golf Club and Jupiter Links Golf Club. The former emerged victorious to claim the final seed in the playoffs, which will be held from March 17 to 18.

Ad

Atlanta Drive Golf Club, comprising of Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover, had extra help from Nick Dunlap, who signed with the team for a one-day contract. Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club got absolutely dominated by their opponents in a 9-1 loss.

With TGL's first nine holes being played in a Triples alternate-shot format, Atlanta Drive Golf Club grabbed two points in the first three holes. Despite a Hammer thrown on the 4th hole, both teams drew.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jupiter Links Golf Club, represented by Tom Kim, Tiger Woods, and Max Homa, earned their lone point of the match on the 6th hole by winning a Hammer. Atlanta's players were quick to answer back by winning the next hole. Following the Triples session, the scores of TGL's Match 15 were 3-1 favoring Atlanta.

Holes 10 to 15 of TGL were played in a Singles format, where one player from each team competed against each other in a head-to-head battle for the win. Jupiter Links Golf Club's Tom Kim took on Billy Horschel on the 10th and 13th holes. While both the PGA Tour sensations drew on the first match, the latter earned two points for his team on the 13th hole by winning the Hammer.

Ad

TGL's 11th and 14th holes saw Tiger Woods go head-to-head with Lucas Glover. Despite a Hammer thrown on the 11th hole, no points were claimed. The 14th hole saw one of the best performances from Glover as he earned a whopping 3 points to seal the deal.

Max Homa and Nick Dunlap battled it out on the 12th and 15th holes. Both the golfers drew on the 15th hole while Dunlap, Atlanta Drive Golf Club's newest player, earned a point on the 12th hole.

Ad

TGL: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive Golf Club - Match 15 Stats

Here's a look at the stats for TGL's latest match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and Atlanta Drive Golf Club (via TGL):

Hammers Won

  • Jupiter Links Golf Club: 1
  • Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 3

Average Driving Distance

  • Jupiter Links Golf Club: 328 yards
  • Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 309 yards

Longest Drive

Ad
  • Jupiter Links Golf Club: 341 yards
  • Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 331 yards

Fairway Consistency

  • Jupiter Links Golf Club: 78 percent
  • Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 80 percent

Scrambling

  • Jupiter Links Golf Club: 56 percent
  • Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 83 percent

Green Consistency

  • Jupiter Links Golf Club: 46 percent
  • Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 57 percent

Short Putts (0 - 10 feet)

  • Jupiter Links Golf Club: 71 percent
  • Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 100 percent

Medium Putts (10 - 30 feet)

  • Jupiter Links Golf Club: 0 percent
  • Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 50 percent

Long Putts (greater than 30 feet)

  • Jupiter Links Golf Club: 0 percent
  • Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 0 percent

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी