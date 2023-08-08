Who won the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs? Exploring last year’s leaderboard and prize money

In 2022, Rory McIlroy won the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He finished with four rounds of 67-67-63-66 to win the Tour Championship, the final round of the FedEx Cup playoffs, and the winner's share of $18 million.

The Northern Irish golfer began the Tour Championship with a double bogey on the opening hole. He then made a bogey before ultimately breaking even with a birdie on the third hole. He made another bogey, followed by a birdie and an eagle.

McIlroy shot a 67 in the first round of the Tour Championship after scoring eight birdies, one eagle, four bogeys, and one double bogey. He finished with a score of 63 after making three birdies in the second round and six birdies, one bogey, and an eagle in the third round. He finished with a total of 21 under 263.

Sungjae Im finished second in a two-way tie with Scottie Scheffler, with Xander Schauffele finishing fourth.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs consist of three tournaments: the St.Jude Championship, the BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship. The winner of the final playoff, the Tour Championship is considered the FedEx Cup Playoffs champion.

In 2022, Will Zalatoris won the FedEx Cup St.Jude Championship but he withdrew from the Tour Championship due to an injury. Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship.

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs leaderboard and prize money

Here is the leaderboard of the 2022 Tour Championship, the final of the FedEx Cup Playoffs::

1. Rory McIlroy

Prize money: $18M

T-2. Sungjae Im

Prize money: $5.75M

T-2. Scottie Scheffler

Prize money: $5.75M

4. Xander Schauffele

Prize money: $4M

T-5. Max Homa

Prize money: $3.25M

T-5. Justin Thomas

Prize money: $3.25M

T-7. Sepp Straka

Prize money: $1.75M

T-7. Patrick Cantlay

Prize money: $1.75M

9. Tony Finau

Prize money: $1.25M

10. Tom Hoge

Prize money: $1M

T-11. Joaquin Niemann

Prize money: $925,000

T-11. Hideki Matsuyama

Prize money: $925,000

T-13. Jordan Spieth

Prize money: $825,000

T-13. Aaron Wise

Prize money: $825,000

T-15. Viktor Hovland

Prize money: $715,000

T-15. Matt Fitzpatrick

Prize money: $715,000

T-15. J. T. Poston

Prize money: $715,000

T-15. Jon Rahm

Prize money: $715,000

19. Cameron Young

Prize money: $660,000

20. Cameron Smith

Prize money: $640,000

T-21. Brian Harman

Prize money: $600,000

T-21. Billy Horschel

Prize money: $600,000

T-21. Collin Morikawa

Prize money: $600,000

24. Sam Burns

Prize money: $565,000

25. Adam Scott

Prize money: $550,000

26. Corey Conners

Prize money: $540,000

27. K.H. Lee

Prize money: $530,000

28. Sahith Theegala

Prize money: $520,000

29. Scott Stallings

Prize money: $510,000

Here is the leaderboard of the 2022 BMW Championship:

1. Patrick Cantlay

Prize money: $2,700,000

2. Scott Stallings

Prize money: $1,620,000

T3. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

Prize money: $870,000

T5.K.H. Lee, Corey Conners, Adam Scott

Prize money: $547,500

T8. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Taylor Pendrith, Joaquin Niemann

Prize money: $420,000

T12. Shane Lowry, Trey Mullinax, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Prize money: $315,000

T15. Sahith Theegala, Lucas Herbert, Sungjae Im, Aaron Wise

Prize money: $247,500

T19. Jordan Spieth, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns

Prize money: $188,250

T23. J.J. Spaun, Max Homa, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, Andrew Putnam

Prize money: $133,500

T28.Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Marc Leishman, Denny McCarthy

Prize money: $104,250

T32. Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell, Brendan Steele

Prize money: $88,750

T35. Viktor Hovland, Sebastian Munoz, Cam Davis, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel, Russell Henley, Matt Kuchar, J.T. Poston, Hideki Matsuyama

Prize money: $67,750

T44. Alex Smalley, Adam Hadwin, Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa

Prize money: $48,000

T48. Kisner, Fitzpatrick, Hoge, Harold Varner III

Prize money: $38,700

T52. Justin Thomas, Alex Noren

Prize money: $35,700

T54. Chez Reavie, Mito Pereira, Joohyung Kim, Davis Riley

Prize money: $34,350

T58. Mackenzie Hughes, Troy Merritt, Keegan Bradley

Prize money: $33,300

T61. Luke List, Chris Kirk

Prize money: $32,550

63. Cameron Tringale

Prize money: $32,100

64. Wyndham Clark

Prize money: $31,800

65. Seamus Power

Prize money: $31,500

66. Lucas Glover

Prize money: $31,200

67. Si Woo Kim

Prize money: $30,900