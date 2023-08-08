Who won the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs? Exploring last year’s leaderboard and prize money

In 2022, Rory McIlroy won the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He finished with four rounds of 67-67-63-66 to win the Tour Championship, the final round of the FedEx Cup playoffs, and the winner's share of $18 million.
The Northern Irish golfer began the Tour Championship with a double bogey on the opening hole. He then made a bogey before ultimately breaking even with a birdie on the third hole. He made another bogey, followed by a birdie and an eagle.
McIlroy shot a 67 in the first round of the Tour Championship after scoring eight birdies, one eagle, four bogeys, and one double bogey. He finished with a score of 63 after making three birdies in the second round and six birdies, one bogey, and an eagle in the third round. He finished with a total of 21 under 263.
Sungjae Im finished second in a two-way tie with Scottie Scheffler, with Xander Schauffele finishing fourth.
The FedEx Cup Playoffs consist of three tournaments: the St.Jude Championship, the BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship. The winner of the final playoff, the Tour Championship is considered the FedEx Cup Playoffs champion.
In 2022, Will Zalatoris won the FedEx Cup St.Jude Championship but he withdrew from the Tour Championship due to an injury. Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship.
The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs leaderboard and prize money
Here is the leaderboard of the 2022 Tour Championship, the final of the FedEx Cup Playoffs::
1. Rory McIlroy
- Prize money: $18M
T-2. Sungjae Im
- Prize money: $5.75M
T-2. Scottie Scheffler
- Prize money: $5.75M
4. Xander Schauffele
- Prize money: $4M
T-5. Max Homa
- Prize money: $3.25M
T-5. Justin Thomas
- Prize money: $3.25M
T-7. Sepp Straka
- Prize money: $1.75M
T-7. Patrick Cantlay
- Prize money: $1.75M
9. Tony Finau
- Prize money: $1.25M
10. Tom Hoge
- Prize money: $1M
T-11. Joaquin Niemann
- Prize money: $925,000
T-11. Hideki Matsuyama
- Prize money: $925,000
T-13. Jordan Spieth
- Prize money: $825,000
T-13. Aaron Wise
- Prize money: $825,000
T-15. Viktor Hovland
- Prize money: $715,000
T-15. Matt Fitzpatrick
- Prize money: $715,000
T-15. J. T. Poston
- Prize money: $715,000
T-15. Jon Rahm
- Prize money: $715,000
19. Cameron Young
- Prize money: $660,000
20. Cameron Smith
- Prize money: $640,000
T-21. Brian Harman
- Prize money: $600,000
T-21. Billy Horschel
- Prize money: $600,000
T-21. Collin Morikawa
- Prize money: $600,000
24. Sam Burns
- Prize money: $565,000
25. Adam Scott
- Prize money: $550,000
26. Corey Conners
- Prize money: $540,000
27. K.H. Lee
- Prize money: $530,000
28. Sahith Theegala
- Prize money: $520,000
29. Scott Stallings
- Prize money: $510,000
Here is the leaderboard of the 2022 BMW Championship:
1. Patrick Cantlay
- Prize money: $2,700,000
2. Scott Stallings
- Prize money: $1,620,000
T3. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
- Prize money: $870,000
T5.K.H. Lee, Corey Conners, Adam Scott
- Prize money: $547,500
T8. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Taylor Pendrith, Joaquin Niemann
- Prize money: $420,000
T12. Shane Lowry, Trey Mullinax, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Prize money: $315,000
T15. Sahith Theegala, Lucas Herbert, Sungjae Im, Aaron Wise
- Prize money: $247,500
T19. Jordan Spieth, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns
- Prize money: $188,250
T23. J.J. Spaun, Max Homa, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, Andrew Putnam
- Prize money: $133,500
T28.Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Marc Leishman, Denny McCarthy
- Prize money: $104,250
T32. Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell, Brendan Steele
- Prize money: $88,750
T35. Viktor Hovland, Sebastian Munoz, Cam Davis, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel, Russell Henley, Matt Kuchar, J.T. Poston, Hideki Matsuyama
- Prize money: $67,750
T44. Alex Smalley, Adam Hadwin, Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa
- Prize money: $48,000
T48. Kisner, Fitzpatrick, Hoge, Harold Varner III
- Prize money: $38,700
T52. Justin Thomas, Alex Noren
- Prize money: $35,700
T54. Chez Reavie, Mito Pereira, Joohyung Kim, Davis Riley
- Prize money: $34,350
T58. Mackenzie Hughes, Troy Merritt, Keegan Bradley
- Prize money: $33,300
T61. Luke List, Chris Kirk
- Prize money: $32,550
63. Cameron Tringale
- Prize money: $32,100
64. Wyndham Clark
- Prize money: $31,800
65. Seamus Power
- Prize money: $31,500
66. Lucas Glover
- Prize money: $31,200
67. Si Woo Kim
- Prize money: $30,900