Who won the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open? Final leaderboards for men's and women's divisions explored

Chilean golfer Joaquin Niemann has won the ISPS Handa Australian Open, defeating Japan's Rikuya Hoshino in the second playoff hole. In the Women's Championship, defending champion Ashleigh Buhai retained her title after narrowly beating Minjee Lee by a single-stroke.

Niemann carded a 5-under-par 66, aggregating at 14-under and tying with 54-hole joint leader Hoshino, who carded a 1-under 70 in the final round. In the first playoff hole, both players birdied the par-5 18th hole, as Niemann missed a four-foot eagle putt. On the second extra hole, Hoshino again sank a birdie, but the 26-year-old Chilean holed an eagle to secure his first-ever DP World Tour title.

Australian PGA Championship winner Min Woo Lee had a chance of achieving a rare double after a 54-hole joint lead, but he fell two strokes short of the playoff after shooting a 72.

In the Women's Australian Open, South Africa's Buhai shot a 3-over 75 on the final day but still managed to retain the title. Australia's Minjee Lee fell one stroke short despite carding a 3-under 69 on the final day.

Final leaderboards for men's and women's Australian Open explored

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Australian Open men's division:

1. Joaquin Niemann: -14

2. Rikuya Hoshino: -14

3. Min Woo Lee: -12

T4. Adam Scott: -11

T4. Laurie Canter: -11

T4. Grant Forrest: -11

7. Lucas Herbert: -10

T8. Adrian Meronk: -9

T8. Julian Suri: -9

T8. Alexander Levy: -9

T8. Yuto Katsuragawa: -9

T8. Ryo Hisatsune: -9

T8. Jason Scrivener: -9

T8. Sam Brazel: -9

T8. Alex Fitzpatrick: -9

16. Patrick Rodgers: -8

T17. Philipp Katich: -7

T17. Cameron Smith: -7

T17. Jhonattan Vegas: -7

T17. Connor Syme: -7

T21. Angel Ayora: -6

T21. Jake McLeod: -6

T21. Jasper Stubbs (a): -6

T21. Aaron Baddeley: -6

T21. Richard Mansell: -6

T21. Jeffrey Guan: -6

T27. Nicolo Galletti: -5

T27. Michael Block: -5

T27. Elvis Smylie: -5

T27. Kade McBride: -5

T27. Marc Leishman: -5

T27. Adam Bland: -5

T33. Darcy Brereton: -4

T33. John Catlin: -4

T33. Lars Van Meijel: -4

T33. Hayden Hopewell: -4

T33. Matias Sanchez: -4

T33. David Horsey: -4

T33. Joel Moscatel: -4

T33. Conor Purcell: -4

T33. Matt Jones: -4

Women's Australian Open

Ashleigh Buhai kisses the trophy after winning the 2023 Women's Australian Open

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Women's Australian Open:

1. Ashleigh Buhai: -9

2. Minjee Lee: -8

T3. Jenny Shin: -4

T3. Jiyai Shin: -4

T5. Hannah Green: -3

T5. Stephanie Kyriacou: -3

T7. Caitlin Peirce (a): -2

T7. Grace Kim: -2

9. Gabriela Ruffels: -1

10. Karis Davidson: +1

T11. Cassie Porter: +2

T11. Eila Galitsky (a): +2

13. Kirsten Rudgeley: +3

T14. Claire Shin: +4

T14. Jazy Roberts (a): +4

T14. Sukapan Budsabakorn: +4

T14. Momoka Kobori: +4

T18. Hannah Reeves (a): +5

T18. Sarah Hammett (a): +5

T18. Sarah Kemp: +5

T21. Ella Scaysbrook (a): +6

T21. Kelsey Bennett: +6

T21. Sarah Oh: +6

T24. Heather Lin: +7

T24. Munchin Keh: +7

T26. Aunchisa Utama: +8

T26. Sarah Jane Smith: +8

T26. Ann Jang (a): +8

T29. Amy Taylor: +9

T29. Sherman Santiwiwattanapong: +9

T31. Pranavi Urs: +10

T31. Mizuki Hashimoto (a): +10