Who won the 2023 LIV Golf Singapore? Final results and leaderboard explored 

Talor Gooch won back-to-back LIV Golf tournaments. After winning in Adelaide, he traveled to Singapore and overcame Sergio Garcia in a thrilling playoff to claim his second LIV Golf title.

After 54 holes, Talor Gooch and Sergio Garcia scored -17. The two participated in the playoffs, with Gooch hitting a par-5 on the first hole. On the second hole, he hit a superb shot right into the middle of the greens to make an easy two-putt birdie, while Garcia found the green side bunker, giving Gooch the victory and $4 million in prize money.

Gooch became the second golfer in Saudi Arabia's series history to win two events. Garcia, who had won a tournament on the Sentosa golf course, gave the American golfer a run for his money.

LIV Golf @livgolf_league



Talor Gooch wins in Singapore to become our first back-to-back winner



@rangegoatsgc Back-to-back!Talor Gooch wins in Singapore to become our first back-to-back winner #LIVgolf @rangegoatsgc Back-to-back! 🏆🏆Talor Gooch wins in Singapore to become our first back-to-back winner 👏#LIVgolf @rangegoatsgc https://t.co/7Hu6Fvr24n

The duo have been battling for the title since the first round. Gooch finished one stroke ahead of Garcia in the opening round. However, after the second round of 64, the Spaniard tied with him.

They started the third round with the same score and kept it until the completion of the 54-hole course, but the tables eventually turned in the playoffs.

Brooks Koepka finished third alone, followed by Scott Vincent and Mito Pereira. It is important to note that Koepka was the first golfer to win two LIV Golf events and now Talor Gooch tied up with him.

2023 LIV Golf Singapore leaderboard explored

The following is the leaderboard for LIV Golf Singapore 2023

1. Talor Gooch: -17

2. Sergio Garcia: -17

3. Brooke Koepka: -16

4. Scott Vincent: -15

5. Mito Pereira: -14

T6. Jason Kokrak: -12

T6. Cameron Smith: -12

T8. Joaquin Niermann: -11

T8. Charles Howell III: -11

T8. Harold Varner III: -11

T11. Peter Uihlein: -10

T11. Cameron Tringale: -10

T13. Phil Mickelson: -9

T13. Eugenio Chacarra: -9

T13. Patrick Reed: -9

T16. Louis Oosthuizen: -8

T16. Marc Leishman: -8

T16. Jediah Morgan: -8

T19. Bryson DeChambeau: -7

T19. Kevin Na: -7

T19. Anirban Lahiri: -7

T19. Carlos Ortiz: -7

T23. Dustin Johnson: -6

T23. Danny Lee: -6

T23. Bubba Watson: -6

T23. Thomas Pieters: -6

T27. Brendan Steele: -5

T27. Laurie Canter: -5

T27. Ian Poulter: -5

T30. Matt Jones: -4

T30. Henrik Stenson: -4

T30. Paul Casey: -4

T33. Sebastian Munoz: -3

T33. Charl Schwartzel: -3

T33. David Puig: -3

T36. Richard Bland: -2

T36. Graeme McDowell: -2

T36. Bernd Wiesberger: -2

T36. Lee Westwood: -2

T36. Pat Perez: -2

T41. Martin Kaymer: -1

T41. Branden Grace: -1

T41. Dean Burmester: -1

45. Sihwan Kim: +1

46. Chase Koepka: +2

47. Abraham Ancer: +4

48. James Piot: +8

LIV Golf Singapore team rankings

RangeGoats GC topped the leaderboard after LIV Golf Singapore with a score of -37 followed by Fireballs GC with a scoring deficit of 34.

Here is a list of rankings for the LIV Golf Singapore team:

1. RangeGoats GC: -37

2. Fireballs GC: -34

3. Crushers GC: -32

4. Torque GC: -31

5. Smash GC: -30

6. Ripper GC: -29

7. Iron Heads GC: -28

8. HyFlyers GC: -28

9. 4 Aces GC: -27

10. Stinger GC: -16

11. Majesticks GC: -15

12. Cleeks GC: -15

Poll : 0 votes