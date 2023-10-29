Who won the 2023 Qatar Masters? DP World Tour event’s final leaderboard explored

Sami Valimaki won the 2023 Qatar Masters on Sunday (October 29). The European Tour golfer clinched victory after beating the likes of Jorge Campillo, Scott Jamieson and Nacho Elvira at the Doha Golf Club in Qatar.

The Finnish golfer won his second DP World Tour title after taking the lead in the tournament for the first time following a birdie on the 71st hole. It is pertinent to note that he trailed his Spanish rival for the majority of Sunday.

However, he converted the late lead to win. It is also noteworthy that this was Valimaki’s first victory on the Tour in three-and-a-half years, since the Oman Open in 2020.

2023 Qatar Masters final leaderboard

While Valimaki won the 2023 edition of the Qatar Masters, Campillo settled for the runner-up spot. Jamieson settled for a T3 finish alongside Elvira. English golfer Jordan Smith finished solo fifth, while the sixth position was shared by Santiago Tarrío and Robert MacIntyre. Sweden’s Simon Forsström finished last on the 66-man leaderboard.

Here is the final leaderboard for the Qatar Masters in Doha:

WIN: S. Valimaki -18

2: J. Campillo -18

T3: S. Jamieson -16

T3: N. Elvira -16

5: J. Smith -15

T6: S. Tarrío -14

T6: R. MacIntyre -14

T9: S. Crocker -13

T9: A. Rai -13

T9: T. Olesen -13

T9: T. McKibbin -13

T9: M. Wallace -13

T9: J. Scrivener -13

15: T. Aiken -12

T16: D. Hillier -11

T16: E. Ferguson -11

T16: P. Larrazábal -11

T16: R. Hoejgaard -11

T16: D. Huizing -11

T21: K. Samooja -10

T21: E. Molinari -10

T21: R. Hisatsune -10

T21: W. Besseling -10

T21: N. Lemke -10

T21: T. Pulkkanen -10

T27: Y. Paul -9

T27: A. Del Rey -9

T27: A. Rozner -9

T27: N. Colsaerts -9

T27: E. Pepperell -9

T27: Z. Lombard -9

T27: A. Saddier -9

T34: S. Gallacher -8

T34: K. Johannessen -8

T36: J. Wang -7

T36: T. Lawrence -7

T36: A. Sullivan -7

T36: R. Fisher -7

T36: R. Ramsay -7

T36: A. Knappe -7

T36: J. Schaper -7

T36: R. Hoshino -7

T44: F. Zanotti -6

T44: K. Higa -6

T44: J. Winther -6

T47: M. Pavon -5

T47: A. Cockerill -5

T47: D. van Tonder -5

T47: S. Söderberg -5

T47: D. Law -5

T47: M. Schneider -5

53: J. Lagergren -4

T54: L. Nemecz -3

T54: H. Du Plessis -3

T56: M. Kinhult -2

T56: D. Germishuys -2

T56: M. Baldwin -2

59: G. Migliozzi -1

60: J. Catlin E

T61: Á. Quirós 2

T61: J. Morrison 2

T63: A. Hidalgo 3

T63: R. Cabrera-Bello 3

T63: T. Clements 3

66: S. Forsström 10

After a successful Qatar Masters outing, the DP World Tour will now head to the Gary Player Golf Course in South Africa for the Nedbank Golf Challenge.