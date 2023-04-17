Who won the 2023 RBC Heritage? PGA Tour event’s final leaderboard explored

Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2023 RBC Heritage title after an incredible playoff against Jordan Spieth. He lifted the trophy at Harbour Town Golf Links and took home a check for $3.6 million from the total purse of $20 million.

The English golfer finished with a score of under 17 to tie it up with last year's champion, Jordan Spieth. The two then played in a head-to-head match, which Fitzpatrick won after making a par-3 on the 18th hole.

Matt Fitzpatrick took the lead at the RBC Heritage on the third day after playing a bogey-free round with six birdies and an eagle. He finished with a score of 63 and extended it in the fourth round to win the trophy.

Fitzpatrick started the last round with a birdie on the second hole. He sank four birdies and a bogey to finish at 68.

Speaking about his win, the golfer said:

"It's hard to describe. I said to Billy [Foster], it doesn't get better than this, walking down here, looking around, it's a course that I've dreamed of playing when I was young. I managed to play it a couple times with my dad. This one means more than anything."

Jordan Spieth settled for second position, followed by Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Sahith Theegala secured fifth position alongside Hayden Buckley and Cameron Davis and finished in a four-way tie for seventh position with a score of under 13.

2023 RBC Heritage leaderboard

1. Matthew Fitzpatrick: -17

2. Jordan Spieth: -17

3. Patrick Cantlay: -16

4. Xander Schauffele: -15

T5. Sahith Theegala: -14

T5. Hayden Buckley: -14

T7. Brian Harman: -13

T7. Sungjae Im: -13

T7. Emiliano Grillo: -13

T7. Cameron Davis: -13

T11. Scottie Scheffler: -12

T11. Chez Reavie: -12

T11. Taylor Moore: -12

T11. Mark Hubbard: -12

T15. Sam Burns: -11

T15. Jon Rahm: -11

T15. Rickie Fowler: -11

T15. Tommy Fleetwood: -11

T19. Christiaan Benzuidenhout: -10

T19. Tyrrell Hatton: -10

T19. Carson Young: -10

T19. Patrick Rodgers: -10

T19. Russell Henley: -10

T19. Matt Kuchar: -10

T25. Justin Thomas: -9

T25. Denny McCarthy: -9

T25. Justin Rose: -9

T25. Jimmy Walker: -9

T29. Wyndham Clark: -8

T29. Michael Thompson: -8

T31. Beau Hossler: -7

T31. Adam Schenk: -7

T31. Tony Finau: -7

T31. Nate Lashley: -7

T31. Ben Griffin: -7

T31. Gary Woodland: -7

T31. Collin Morikawa: -7

T31. Adam Scott: -7

T31. Corey Conners: -7

T31. Patton Kizzire: -7

T41. James Hahn: -6

T41. Ben Martin: -6

T41. Adam Svensson: -6

T41. Nick Taylor: -6

T41. Chris Kirk: -6

T41. Lee Hodges: -6

T48. Garrick Higgo: -5

T48. Aaron Rai: -5

T48. Keegan Bradley: -5

T51. Kevin Streelman: -4

T51. Cameron Young: -4

T51. Brendon Todd: -4

T54. Zach Johnson: -3

T54. Doug Ghim: -3

T56. Danny Willett: -2

T56. Ernie Els: -2

T56. Scott Stallings: -2

T59. Matthew NeSmith: -1

T59. Viktor Hovland: -1

T59. Andrew Putnam: -1

T59. Adam Long: -1

T63. Harris English: E

T63. Max McGreevy: E

T63. Lucas Herbert: E

T63. Davis Thompson: E

T67. Luke Donald: +1

T67. Jim Herman: +1

T67. Shane Lowry: +1

T67. Austin Smotherman: +1

71. Justin Lower: +4

72. Kramer Hickok: +5

73. Justin Suh: +8

