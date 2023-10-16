Who won the 2023 Shriners Children's Open? Final leaderboard and points explored

Tom Kim carded a 5-under 66 in the final round of the Shriners Children's Open on Sunday, October 15, successfully defending his title in the same season. After four rounds, he finished at 20-under, earning a one-stroke victory over Adam Hadwin.

Kim started the final round of the Shriners Children's Open with a bang, holing three birdies in the first four holes, but then went on to make back-to-back bogeys on the next two holes. However, he made sure they would be the only two of the day and ended with four more birdies in the remaining holes.

After successfully defending his title at the Shriners Children's Open, Kim became only the second player, after Byron Nelson, to win the PGA Tour event twice in one season. He has now won three titles in the last 15 months and is the youngest golfer since Tiger Woods to claim three titles.

Taylor Pendrith had a joint lead after a birdie on the 13th hole, but the series of birdies after that didn't help him maintain his position at the top. After a bogey-free 67, he finished tied for third at 18-under alongside Eric Cole, Alex Noren, and J.T. Poston.

Beau Hossler, Cam Davis, Chesson Hadley, Joel Dahmen, Isaiah Salinda, and K.H. Lee were in a six-way tie for the seventh position at 17-under.

Shriners Children's Open leaderboard explored

Here's the complete leaderboard for the 2023 Shriners Children's Open:

1. Tom Kim: -20

2. Adam Hadwin: -19

T3. Eric Cole: -18

T3. Alex Noren: -18

T3. J.T. Poston: -18

T3. Taylor Pendrith: -18

T7. Beau Hossler: -17

T7. Cam Davis: -17

T7. Chesson Hadley: -17

T7. Joel Dahmen: -17

T7. Isaiah Salinda: -17

T7. K.H. Lee: -17

T13. Ludvig Åberg: -16

T13. Nick Taylor: -16

T13. Ryan Moore: -16

T13. Vince Whaley: -16

T13. Lanto Griffin: -16

T18. Cameron Champ: -15

T18. Tyler Duncan: -15

T18. Michael Kim: -15

T18. Luke List: -15

T18. Adam Svensson: -15

T23. Erik van Rooyen: -14

T23. Kelly Kraft: -14

T23. Callum Tarren: -14

T26. Matti Schmid: -13

T26. Harry Hall: -13

T28. Matt Wallace: -12

T28. Aaron Rai: -12

T28. Greyson Sigg: -12

T28. Davis Riley: -12

T28. Ben Taylor: -12

T28. Sam Ryder: -12

T28. Nicholas Lindheim: -12

T35. Adam Long: -11

T35. Austin Smotherman: -11

T35. Davis Thompson: -11

T35. Akshay Bhatia: -11

T35. Taylor Montgomery: -11

T35. Henrik Norlander: -11

T35. Brent Grant: -11

T42. Nate Lashley: -10

T42. Zac Blair: -10

T42. Scott Piercy: -10

T42. Matt NeSmith: -10

T46. Sam Stevens: -9

T46. J.J. Spaun: -9

T46. Garrick Higgo: -9

T46. Chad Ramey: -9

T46. Patton Kizzire: -9

T46. Webb Simpson: -9

T52. Carl Yuan: -8

T52. Brandt Snedeker: -8

T52. Yuxin Lin: -8

55. Nick Hardy: -7

T56. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -6

T56. Harrison Endycott: -6

T56. Nicolai Hojgaard: -6

T56. Justin Suh: -6

T56. Trevor Werbylo: -6

T61. Tano Goya: -5

T61. Alex Smalley: -5

63. Matthias Schwab: -3

T64. Hayden Buckley: -2

T64. Troy Merritt: -2

T66. Jason Dufner: -1

T66. Doc Redman: -1

68. James Hahn: +3