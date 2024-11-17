Who won the 2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge? Final leaderboard explored

The 2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge concluded on Sunday, November 17th at Pelican Golf Club in Florida. Nelly Korda carded five consecutive birdies on the back nine to edge Charley Hull for her seventh title of the season.

Korda won the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge with a score of 14-under. The world number one finished three shots ahead of three players tied for second, including Hull.

2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge final leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard for the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge:

1 Nelly Korda -14

T2 Jin Hee Im -11

T2 Weiwei Zhang -11

T2 Charley Hull -11

T5 Linn Grant -10

T5 Rose Zhang -10

7 Wichanee Meechai -9

T8 Megan Khang -8

T8 Celine Boutier -8

T8 Hyo Joon Jang -8

T8 Bailey Tardy -8

T8 Olivia Cowan -8

13 Lauren Coughlin -7

T14 Sei Young Kim -6

T14 Allisen Corpuz -6

T14 Lydia Ko -6

T14 Carlota Ciganda -6

T14 Minjee Lee -6

T14 Minami Katsu -6

T20 Ruoning Yin -5

T20 Bianca Pagdanganan -5

T20 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -5

T20 Haeran Ryu -5

T20 Mi Hyang Lee -5

T25 Esther Henseleit -4

T25 Auston Kim -4

T25 Nasa Hataoka -4

T25 Alexa Pano -4

T29 Hye-Jin Choi -3

T29 Ally Ewing -3

T29 Albane Valenzuela -3

T32 Gabriela Ruffels -2

T32 Gaby Lopez -2

T34 Nicole Broch Estrup -1

T34 Patty Tavatanakit -1

T34 Elizabeth Szokol -1

T34 Jasmine Suwannapura -1

T34 Lindy Duncan -1

T34 Amanda Doherty -1

T34 A Lim Kim -1

T34 Hinako Shibuno -1

T34 Lilia Vu -1

T43 Sarah Schmelzel E

T43 Amy Yang E

T43 Alena Sharp E

T43 Jiwon Jeon E

T43 Celine Borge E

T48 Jeongeun Lee5 +1

T48 Ariya Jutanugarn +1

T48 Savannah Grewal +1

T51 Georgia Hall +2

T51 Brittany Lincicome +2

T53 Jing Yan +3

T53 Rachel Kuehn (a) +3

T55 Malia Nam +4

T55 Gemma Dryburgh +4

T55 Anna Nordqvist +4

T55 Arpichaya Yubol +4

T59 Cheyenne Knight +6

T59 Kaitlyn Papp Budde +6

T59 Yan Liu +6

T59 Sofia Garcia +6

T59 Gurleen Kaur +6

T64 Mary Liu +7

T64 Caroline Masson +7

T64 Dewi Weber +7

T67 Chanettee Wannasaen +8

T67 Louise Rydqvist (a) +8

T69 Lucy Li +11

T69 Hira Naveed +11

71 Jeongeun Lee6 +12

72 Jennifer Chang +13

Nelly Korda started the final round of the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge in trouble, carding three bogeys and a birdie on the front nine. By the end of the first segment, Korda had fallen to fifth place.

But the world number one recovered in style, carding five consecutive birdies and no bogeys on the back nine to propel herself to the lead. It was her seventh LPGA Tour victory of 2024.

Charley Hull led the Gainbridge-driving ANNIKA for the first 54 holes but could only manage a 1-over 71 in the final round.

