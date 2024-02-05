Who won the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Final leaderboard explored

54-hole leader Wyndham Clark was declared the winner of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after the final round was canceled due to unplayable weather conditions.

The fourth round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was delayed twice on Sunday before being postponed to Monday. However, the forecast didn't get any better, forcing the PGA Tour to announce Clark as the leader. Clark had shot 12-under 60 in the third round and was leading by one stroke over Ludvig Aberg after three days of play.

The PGA Tour rules committee released a statement on Sunday announcing that the storm affecting the Monterey Peninsula on Sunday was also forecast to continue on Monday. Although the conditions looked relatively better on Monday morning, it was decided to shorten the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 to 54 holes.

Clark is the first 54-hole winner at Pebble Beach since Dustin Johnson won in 2009. All of his three wins on the PGA Tour have come in the past nine months, and all of them have been premier events with the winner's prize money of $3.6 million.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard explored

Here's the final leaderboard for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

1. Wyndham Clark: -17

2. Ludvig Åberg: -16

3. Matthieu Pavon: -15

T4. Mark Hubbard: -14

T4. Thomas Detry: -14

T6. Jason Day: -13

T6. Tom Hoge: -13

T6. Justin Thomas: -13

T6. Scottie Scheffler: -13

10. Sam Burns: -12

T11. Justin Rose: -11

T11. Keegan Bradley: -11

T11. Patrick Cantlay: -11

T14. Eric Cole: -10

T14. Si Woo Kim: -10

T14. Peter Malnati: -10

T14. Collin Morikawa: -10

T14. Beau Hossler: -10

T14. Emiliano Grillo: -10

T20. Adam Scott: -9

T20. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -9

T20. Erik van Rooyen: -9

T20. Cam Davis: -9

T20. Sahith Theegala: -9

T20. J.T. Poston: -9

T26. Chris Kirk: -8

T26. Sepp Straka: -8

T26. Luke List: -8

T26. Alex Noren: -8

T26. Denny McCarthy: -8

T31. Seamus Power: -7

T31. Tommy Fleetwood: -7

T31. S.H. Kim: -7

T31. Corey Conners: -7

T31. Byeong Hun An: -7

T31. Nicolai Højgaard: -7

T31. Tom Kim: -7

T31. Sam Ryder: -7

T39. Adam Hadwin: -6

T39. Jordan Spieth: -6

T39. Taylor Montgomery: -6

T39. Andrew Putnam: -6

T39. Maverick McNealy: -6

T39. Webb Simpson: -6

T39. Matt Kuchar: -6

T39. Kurt Kitayama: -6

T47. Taylor Moore: -5

T47. Adam Svensson: -5

T47. Brandon Wu: -5

T47. Nick Hardy: -5

T47. Tony Finau: -5

T47. Rickie Fowler: -5

T47. Adam Schenk: -5

T54. Keith Mitchell: -4

T54. Brian Harman: -4

T54. Xander Schauffele: -4

T54. J.J. Spaun: -4

T58. Kevin Yu: -3

T58. Ben Griffin: -3

T58. Viktor Hovland: -3

T58. Brendon Todd: -3

T58. Russell Henley: -3

T58. Lee Hodges: -3

T58. Matt Fitzpatrick: -3

T58. Lucas Glover: -3

T66. Grayson Murray: -2

T66. Max Homa: -2

T66. Rory McIlroy: -2

T66. Sungjae Im: -2

70. Cameron Young: -1

T71. Hideki Matsuyama: E

T71. Mackenzie Hughes: E

T71. Stephan Jaeger: E

T71. Nick Taylor: E

75. Alex Smalley: +1

76. Harris English: +2

77. Hayden Buckley: +3

78. Davis Riley: +4

79. Patrick Rodgers: +5

80. Nick Dunlap: +7