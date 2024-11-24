Who won the 2024 Australian PGA Championship? Exploring the final leaderboard

Elvis Smylie won his maiden DP World Tour event at the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship on Sunday, November 24. The new season of the European Tour started in Australia at the Royal Queensland Golf Course in Brisbane. The tournament was affected by weather and was trimmed to 54 holes.

After three rounds, Elvis Smylie registered a comfortable two-shot win on home soil. The Australian golfer shot three rounds of 65, 67, and 67 to settle for a total of 14-under. Cam Smith, who was in the lead, slipped down to second place after shooting 69 in the third round.

Marc Leishman tied for third with Anthony Quayle, who shot 63 and jumped 33 spots on the leaderboard. Angel Ayora was impressive with his game in the final round of the DP World Tour event. He shot 64 and finished in a tie for sixth place with Cam Davis. Jason Day tied for eighth with Aldrich Potgieter, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, John Parry, Lukas Nemecz, and Nick Voke.

2025 Australian PGA Championship leaderboard

Here is the full leaderboard of the 2025 Australian PGA Championship:

1 Elvis Smylie: -14

2 Cam Smith: -12

T3 Marc Leishman: -11

T3 Anthony Quayle: -11

5 David Micheluzzi: -10

T6 Cam Davis: -9

T6 Angel Ayora: -9

T8 Aldrich Potgieter: -8

T8 Jason Day: -8

T8 Harrison Crowe: -8

T8 Rasmus T8 Neergaard-Petersen: -8

T8 John Parry: -8

T8 Lukas Nemecz: -8

T8 Nick Voke: -8

T15 Matthew Southgate: -7

T15 Ben Eccles: -7

T15 Matias Sanchez: -7

T15 Kazuma Kobori: -7

T15 Freddy Schott: -7

T15 Min Woo Lee: -7

T21 Jordan Smith: -6

T21 Jannik De Bruyn: -6

T21 Filippo Celli: -6

T24 Ivan Cantero: -5

T24 Ryan Van Velzen: -5

T24 Geoff Ogilvy: -5

T24 Jeong Weon Ko: -5

T24 Ricardo Gouveia: -5

T24 Kerry Mountcastle: -5

T24 Todd Sinnott: -5

T24 Oliver Lindell: -5

T24 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen: -5

T24 Rod Pampling: -5

T34 Victor Perez: -4

T34 Denzel Ieremia: -4

T34 Fred Biondi: -4

T34 Brett Drewitt: -4

T34 Richie Ramsay: -4

T34 Harry Higgs: -4

T34 Adrien Saddier: -4

T34 Björn Åkesson: -4

T34 Ashun Wu: -4

T43 Daniel Hillier: -3

T43 Lucas Herbert: -3

T43 Aaron Pike: -3

T43 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: -3

T43 Corey Shaun: -3

T43 Hayden Hopewell: -3

T43 Ryggs Johnston: -3

T43 Quinnton Croker: -3

T51 Lachlan Barker: -2

T51 Cristobal Del Solar: -2

T53 Lincoln Tighe: -1

T53 Jack Buchanan: -1

T53 Nicolas Colsaerts: -1

T53 Nathan Barbieri: -1

T53 Jak Carter: -1

T53 Kade McBride: -1

T53 Sebastian Garcia: -1

T53 Darcy Brereton: -1

T53 Jordan Doull: -1

T62 James Marchesani: PAR

T62 Jake McLeod: PAR

T62 William Bruyeres: PAR

T62 Haydn Barron: PAR

T66 Tapio Pulkkanen: +1

T66 Ryan Ang: +1

T66 Curtis Luck: +1

69 Rafa Cabrera Bello: +2

70 Joel Girrbach: +3

71 Todd Clements: +4

72 Cameron John: +5

