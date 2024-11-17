Who won the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship concluded on Sunday, November 17 at the Por Royal Golf Course in Bermuda. Rafael Campos won his first PGA Tour title by three strokes.

Campos led the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at 19-under. Meanwhile, the previous day's co-leader, Andrew Novak, finished second at 16 under.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Final Leaderboard

The following is the final leaderboard for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

1 Rafael Campos -19

2 Andrew Novak -16

T3 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -15

T3 Mark Hubbard -15

T5 Vince Whaley -14

T5 Sam Ryder -14

T5 Justin Lower -14

8 Ben Griffin -13

T9 Greyson Sigg -12

T9 Patrick Rodgers -12

T9 David Lipsky -12

T12 Michael Kim -11

T12 Jacob Bridgeman -11

T12 Pierceson Coody -11

T12 Lanto Griffin -11

T12 Troy Merritt -11

T17 Maverick McNealy -10

T17 Rico Hoey -10

T17 Garrick Higgo -10

T17 Francesco Molinari -10

T17 Robby Shelton -10

T17 Wesley Bryan -10

T23 Séamus Power -9

T23 Christo Lamprecht -9

T23 Nick Watney -9

T23 Tom Whitney -9

T23 Brandon Wu -9

T23 Ryan Moore -9

T29 Ryo Hisatsune -8

T29 Nico Echavarria -8

T29 Joseph Bramlett -8

T29 Tyler Duncan -8

T29 Carl Yuan -8

T29 Kevin Kisner -8

T29 Chad Ramey -8

T29 Alex Smalley -8

T37 Trace Crowe -7

T37 Callum Tarren -7

T37 William McGirt -7

T37 Martin Laird -7

T37 Hayden Springer -7

T42 Kevin Dougherty -6

T42 David Skinns -6

T42 S.H. Kim -6

T42 Richy Werenski -6

T42 Lucas Glover -6

T47 Ben Taylor -5

T47 Dylan Wu -5

T47 Norman Xiong -5

T47 Camilo Villegas -5

T47 Kevin Chappell -5

T47 Tyson Alexander -5

T47 Chez Reavie -5

T47 Will Gordon -5

T55 Russell Knox -4

T55 Austin Smotherman -4

T57 Brendon Todd -3

T57 Henrik Norlander -3

T57 Ben Kohles -3

T57 Jhonattan Vegas -3

61 Matti Schmid -2

T62 Daniel Berger -1

T62 Carson Young -1

T62 S.Y. Noh -1

T65 Connor Jones E

T65 Hayden Buckley E

T67 Blaine Hale, Jr. +1

T67 Sam Stevens +1

T67 Mackenzie Hughes +1

T70 Chris Baker +2

T70 Aaron Baddeley +2

T70 Robert Streb +2

T73 Ben Crane +5

T73 Cody Gribble +5

75 Egor Eroshenko +9

Rafael Campos carded an eagle, four birdies and three bogeys in the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. This marked only the second top-10 finish of the season for the Puerto Rican.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Mark Hubbard carded identical 66s in the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. As such, they moved up 12 spots on the leaderboard to finish in a tie for third.

The opposite happened to Justin Lower, who remained among the leaders through the first 54 holes. Lower shot a 1-over 72 on Sunday to drop two spots and finish in a tie for fifth.

