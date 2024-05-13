Who won the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup? Final leaderboard and scores explored

Rose Zhang sank back-to-back birdies on the final two holes on Sunday, May 12, to win the Cognizant Founders Cup. He beat Madelene Sagstrom by two strokes.

Zhang began the fourth round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at one stroke behind 54-hole leader Sagstrom. Although error-free, she had a slow start to the day and was at 20-under after the front nine with two birdies and no bogeys. Sagstrom, meanwhile, began with a bogey but went on a birdie spree and sank four birdies in the first half to finish at 22-under with nine holes to go.

Things changed on the back nine, as the Swedish golfer could add only one birdie but also bogeyed the par 4, 16th. The 20-year-old American narrowed the three-stroke gap with consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th holes before sealing victory with a pair of birdies on the last two holes.

The Cognizant Founders Cup was Rose Zhang's first win of the season and second overall on the LPGA Tour. She bagged $450,000 for her win at the Upper Montclair Country Club, while Sagstrom received $277,738 for her runner-up finish.

Leaderboard explored for the Cognizant Founders Cup

Here's the final leaderboard for the Cognizant Founders Cup:

1. Rose Zhang: -24

2. Madelene Sagstrom: -22

3. Gabriela Ruffels: -9

T4. Ruoning Yin: -8

T4. Peiyun Chien: -8

T4. Xiyu Lin: -8

T7. Linn Grant: -7

T7. Pajaree Anannarukarn: -7

T7. Minjee Lee: -7

T7. Wichanee Meechai: -7

T7. Nelly Korda: -7

T12. Patty Tavatanakit: -6

T12. Leona Maguire: -6

T12. Jin Young Ko: -6

T12. Nasa Hataoka: -6

T12. Anna Nordqvist: -6

T12. Sei Young Kim: -6

T18. Ariya Jutanugarn: -5

T18. Jin Hee Im: -5

T18. Jenny Shin: -5

T18. Hannah Green: -5

T18. Stephanie Kyriacou: -5

T18. Perrine Delacour: -5

T18. Nataliya Guseva: -5

T25. Esther Henseleit: -4

T25. Marina Alex: -4

T25. Carlota Ciganda: -4

T25. Yan Liu: -4

T29. Yuka Saso: -3

T29. Mi Hyang Lee: -3

T29. Yealimi Noh: -3

T29. Isi Gabsa: -3

T29. Narin An: -3

T29. Mao Saigo: -3

T35. Yu Jin Sung: -2

T35. Brooke M. Henderson: -2

T35. Elizabeth Szokol: -2

T35. Angel Yin: -2

T35. Aditi Ashok: -2

T35. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: -2

T35. Sarah Kemp: -2

T35. Alexandra Forsterling: -2

T35. Lydia Ko: -2

T35. Mary Liu: -2

T35. Haeran Ryu: -2

T46. Lindsey Weaver-Wright: -1

T46. Grace Kim: -1

T46. Roberta Liti: -1

T46. Jennifer Kupcho: -1

T50. Yuna Nishimura: E

T50. Cheyenne Knight: E

T50. Celine Boutier: E

T50. Jing Yan: E

T50. Georgia Hall: E

T50. Yuri Yoshida: E

T50. Andrea Lee: E

T50. Lauren Hartlage: E

58. Ryann O'Toole: +1

T59. Olivia Cowan: +2

T59. Jasmine Suwannapura: +2

T59. Moriya Jutanugarn: +2

T62. Sofia Garcia: +3

T62. Gaby Lopez: +3

64. Pernilla Lindberg: +4

T65. Hyo Joon Jang: +5

T65. Alexa Pano: +5

T65. Celine Borge: +5

T68. Maria Fassi: +6

T68. Auston Kim: +6

70. Matilda Castren: +7

71. Mel Reid: +8

72. Jeongeun Lee5: +9