Who won the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship has concluded in the Dominican Republic. Among a competitive field, Garrick Higgo emerged victorious to win $720,000 and 300 FedEx Cup points.
The South African carded an even par 72 final round score to earn his second win on the PGA Tour. Garrick Higo won by one stroke with a total score of 14 under par for the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Joel Dahmen led the first three rounds at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship. However, a 4-over par 74 score meant the PGA Tour sensation tied for second place with four other golfers, including Keith Mitchell and Alejandro Tosti.
Vince Whaley tied for seventh place at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship along with Chan Kim. Both golfers totalled 12 under par for the week with final round scores of 1-over par and 2-over par, respectively.
Here's a look at the top performers at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship (via PGA Tour):
- WINNER - Garrick Higgo (-14)
- T2 - Alejandro Tosti (-13)
- T2 - Keith Mitchell (-13)
- T2 - Jeremy Paul (-13)
- T2 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-13)
- T2 - Joel Dahmen (-13)
- T7 - Vince Whaley (-12)
- T7 - Chan Kim (-12)
- T9 - Matti Schmid (-11)
- T9 - Charley Hoffman (-11)
- T9 - Ben Martin (-11)
- T12 - Mark Hibbard (-10)
- T12 - Dylan Wu (-10)
- T12 - Rico Hoey (-10)
- T12 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-10)
- T12 - Matt Wallace (-10)
- T12 - Matt NeSmith (-10)
- T18 - Chris Gotterup (-9)
- T18 - Kaito Onishi (-9)
- T18 - Chad Ramey (-9)
- T18 - Henrik Norlander (-9)
- T18 - Zac Blair (-9)
- T18 - Seamus Power (-9)
- T24 - Adam Svensson (-8)
- T24 - David Skinns (-8)
- T26 - Scott Piercy (-7)
- T26 - Will Chandler (-7)
- T26 - Rikuya Hoshino (-7)
- T26 - Andrew Putnam (-7)
- T26 - Aaron Baddeley (-7)
Matthew Riedel claimed the last place, 70th, at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship. The American golfer carded in a final round score of 2 over par 74 to total 6 over par for the tournament.
Corales Puntacana Championship Past Winners
Here's a look at all of the past winners of the Corales Puntacana Championship, along with their winning scores (via PGA Tour)
2024 - Billy Horschel
- Winning Score - 23 under par
- Total - 265
2023 - Matt Wallace
- Winning Score - 19 under par
- Total - 269
2022 - Chad Ramey
- Winning Score - 17 under par
- Total - 271
2021 - Joel Dahmen
- Winning Score - 12 under par
- Total - 276
2020 - Hudson Swafford
- Winning Score - 18 under par
- Total - 270
2019 - Graeme McDowell
- Winning Score - 18 under par
- Total - 270
2018 - Brice Garnett
- Winning Score - 18 under par
- Total - 270