Who won the 2024 DP World Tour Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The final round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship was played on Sunday, November 17 on the Earth Course at Jumeira Golf Estates in Dubai. McIlroy carded his 18th consecutive under 70 round on the DP World Tour to claim the title for the third time in his career.

The Northern Irishman's victory at the DP World Tour Championship was also his fourth of the season. He also sealed his victory in the Race to Dubai with a lead of nearly 3,000 points over the second placed contender.

2024 DP World Tour Championship Final Leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard for the DP World Tour Championship:

1 Rory McIlroy -15

2 Rasmus Højgaard -13

T3 Adam Scott -11

T3 Shane Lowry -11

T3 Antoine Rozner -11

6 Tyrrell Hatton -10

T7 Robert MacIntyre -9

T7 Keita Nakajima -9

T7 Jesper Svensson -9

T7 Joaquín Niemann -9

T11 Matt Wallace -8

T11 Tom McKibbin -8

13 Adrian Otaegui -7

T14 Sam Bairstow -6

T14 Laurie Canter -6

T16 Johannes Veerman -5

T16 Tommy Fleetwood -5

T16 Paul Waring -5

T19 Romain Langasque -4

T19 Ewen Ferguson -4

T19 Jordan Smith -4

T19 Jorge Campillo -4

T19 Guido Migliozzi -4

T24 Andy Sullivan -3

T24 Thorbjørn Olesen -3

T24 Min Woo Lee -3

T24 Alex Fitzpatrick -3

T28 Rikuya Hoshino -2

T28 Darius Van Driel -2

T30 Matteo Manassero -1

T30 Adrian Meronk -1

T30 Thriston Lawrence -1

T30 Ugo Coussaud -1

T34 Matthew Jordan E

T34 Julien Guerrier E

T34 Justin Rose E

T34 Frederic LaCroix E

T34 Yannik Paul E

T34 Nacho Elvira E

T40 Joe Dean +1

T40 Niklas Norgaard +1

42 Sebastian Söderberg +2

43 Daniel Brown +3

44 David Ravetto +4

45 Francesco Laporta +7

46 Dan Bradbury +8

47 Billy Horschel +9

48 Angel Hidalgo +10

T49 Aaron Cockerill +11

T49 Connor Syme +11

Rory McIlroy carded six birdies and three bogeys in the final round of the DP World Tour Championship to win the event. His 3-under total was enough to help him secure a two-stroke lead over Rasmus Hojgaard.

Hojgaard's finish also earned him a second place finish in the Race to Dubai, pushing Triston Lawrence into third place.

Antoine Rozner finished the DP World Tour Championship in a tie for third place, giving him enough points to overtake Jordan Smith for the final PGA Tour card. The final 10 players who will play in America in 2025 are Hojgaard, Lawrence, Rozner, Paul Waring, Jesper Svensson, Niklas Norgaard, Matteo Manassero, Thorbjorn Olesen, Rikuya Hoshino and Tom McKibbin.

PGA Tour stars Adam Scott and Shane Lowry shot identical 68s in the fourth round of the DP World Tour Championship to move up six places on the leaderboard and into a share of third place with Rozner.

