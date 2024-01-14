Who won the 2024 Dubai Invitational? Final leaderboard and scores explored

Tommy Fleetwood created history on Sunday, January 14 as he became the first-ever winner of the Dubai Invitational after birdieing the final two holes in the final round. He carded 4-under 67 to aggregate at 19-under, beating Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence by one stroke.

McIlroy had a one-stroke lead at the Dubai Invitational ahead of the 18th hole but found the water and ended up making a bogey and settling for the runner-up position. On the other hand, Lawrence jumped two spots up after shooting a low 7-under 64.

Fleetwood said he was happy with his play but felt he missed some putts he did not want to. He praised McIlroy's performance especially his game on the back nine where he sank five birdies and had almost sealed the win.

He also said:

"I was playing very well. I was hitting it very solid. I looked distinctly average compared to the way Rory started playing on that back nine. But I felt very control in my game. It was just a case of staying patient. I think 14, Rory, I know, it was unexpected for him not to just roll that one in for another birdie.

"But again, just watching him, the way he bounced back on 15, the shot he hit on 16 and the way he played 17. But for me, just stayed patient and kept playing. I knew I was playing very, very well, and even the last two holes, played 17 and 18 great."

The purse size for the inaugural Dubai Invitational was $2.5 million and the Englishman took $425,000 home.

Final leaderboard for the 2024 Dubai Invitational explored

Below is the final leaderboard for the 2024 Dubai Invitational:

1. Tommy Fleetwood: -19

T2. Thriston Lawrence: -18

T2. Rory McIlroy: -18

4. Jordan Smith: -16

5. Francesco Molinari: -15

T6. Sean Crocker: -14

T6. Zander Lombard: -14

T8. Yannik Paul: -12

T8. Thorbjørn Olesen: -12

10. Adrian Meronk: -11

T11. Ewen Ferguson: -10

T11. Rasmus Højgaard: -10

13. Guido Migliozzi: -9

T14. Romain Langasque: -8

T14. Ryan Fox: -8

T14. Julien Guerrier: -8

T14. Joost Luiten: -8

T14. Richard Mansell: -8

T14. Haotong Li: -8

T20. Pablo Larrazábal: -7

T20. Luke Donald: -7

T20. Adrian Otaegui: -7

T23. Hennie Du Plessis: -6

T23. Sebastian Söderberg: -6

T25. Jeff Winther: -5

T25. Tom McKibbin: -5

T25. Nicolai Højgaard: -5

T28. Nacho Elvira: -4

T28. Nathan Kimsey: -4

T30. Grant Forrest: -3

T30. Dan Bradbury: -3

T32. Thomas Bjørn: -1

T32. Jorge Campillo: -1

T32. Calum Hill: -1

T32. Antoine Rozner: -1

T36. Oliver Wilson: E

T36. Marcel Siem: E

T36. Daniel Hillier: E

T36. Kalle Samooja: E

T40. Connor Syme: +1

T40. Ockie Strydom: +1

T40. Todd Clements: +1

T43. Daniel Brown: +2

T43. Richie Ramsay: +2

T43. Marcus Armitage: +2

T43. Nick Bachem: +2

47. Matthew Southgate: +3

T48. Matthew Baldwin: +4

T48. Ashun Wu: +4

T48. Dale Whitnell: +4

T48. Hurly Long: +4

T48. Maximilian Kieffer: +4

T53. Callum Shinkwin: +5

T53. Marcus Helligkilde: +5

T53. Adri Arnaus: +5

T56. Julien Brun: +7

T56. Simon Forsström: +7

58. Daniel Gavins: +12

59. Jens Dantorp: +14

60. Ken Weyand: +53