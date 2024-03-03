Who won the 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship? Final leaderboard explored

Hannah Green made an incredible 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, beating Celine Boutier by a stroke margin on Sunday.

Boutier had shot 5-under 67 in the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship, and it seemed we were heading for a playoff finish as Green was at 12-under with just one hole to go. However, her third straight birdie on the 18th ensured the result would be finalized within the regulation holes.

Speaking at the winner's press conference of the HSBC Women's World Championship, Green reflected on the three back-to-back birdies. She said:

"I didn't hole many putts from long range today until obviously the last couple holes. But I made a really good birdie on 16 and was able to 2-putt there. Kind of gave the first putt a little too much and then made a 5-footer for birdie. That was nice. I could then see the leaderboard on 17, and made a putt there.

"I knew I needed to at least birdie the last to win by one. So as soon as that putt went in, I was like, oh, my God, I've won."

The purse size of the 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship was $1.8 million, and Green bagged the winner's share of $270,000. The HSBC Women’s World Championship is Green's first win since the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship and overall fourth on the LPGA Tour.

The leaderboard for the 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship explored

Celine Boutier finished runner-up at the HSBC Women's World Championship

Here's the complete leaderboard for the 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship:

1. Hannah Green: -13

2. Celine Boutier: -12

T3. Yuna Nishimura: -9

T3. Mi Hyang Lee: -9

T3. Brooke Henderson: -9

T3. Nasa Hataoka: -9

7. Andrea Lee: -8

T8. Allisen Corpuz: -7

T8. Patty Tavatanakit: -7

T8. Sarah Schmelzel: -7

T8. Jin Young Ko: -7

T8. Ayaka Furue: -7

T13. Pajaree Anannarukarn: -6

T13. Linn Grant: -6

T13. Ruoning Yin: -6

T13. Peiyun Chien: -6

T17. Yuka Saso: -5

T17. Sei Young Kim: -5

T17. Madelene Sagstrom: -5

T17. Hye-Jin Choi: -5

21. Aditi Ashok: -4

T22. Ariya Jutanugarn: -3

T22. In Gee Chun: -3

T22. Hae Ran Ryu: -3

T25. Gaby Lopez: -1

T25. Jenny Shin: -1

T25. Grace Kim: -1

T25. Gemma Dryburgh: -1

T29. Albane Valenzuela:

T29. Chanettee Wannasaen: E

T29. Esther Henseleit: E

T29. Minjee Lee: E

T29. Amy Yang: E

T34. Leona Maguire: +1

T34. Lauren Coughlin: +1

T34. Xiyu Lin: +1

T34. Lydia Ko: +1

T34. Jasmine Suwannapura: +1

T39. Carlota Ciganda: +2

T39. Yu Liu: +2

T41. Emily Kristine Pedersen: +3

T41. Jennifer Kupcho: +3

T41. Sarah Kemp: +3

T41. Jiyai Shin: +3

T41. Elizabeth Szokol: +3

T41. Hyo Joo Kim: +3

T41. Perrine Delacour: +3

T41. Bianca Pagdanganan: +3

T41. Stephanie Kyriacou: +3

50. Cheyenne Knight: +4

T51. Alison Lee: +5

T51. A Lim Kim: +5

T53. Anna Nordqvist: +6

T53. Azahara Munoz: +6

55. Danielle Kang: +7

56. Eun-Hee Ji: +8

57. Linnea Strom: +11

T58. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +12

T58. Miranda Wang: +12