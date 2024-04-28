Who won the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide? Exploring final leaderboard for latest LIV Golf event

The 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide ended with one of the largest audiences in the history of the circuit (if not the largest). More than 90,000 spectators were present at the Grange Golf Course during the three-day official event.

Brendan Steele won the LIV Golf Adelaide with a score of 18 under to take home his first tour trophy. The All-Aussies Rippers GC sensationally won the team competition, beating the Stingers GC in a playoff.

2024 LIV Golf Adelaide final leaderboard

Given below is the final leaderboard of the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide (individual and teams):

Individual

1 Brendan Steele -18

2 Louis Oosthuizen -17

T3 Charl Schwartzel -16

T3 Jon Rahm -16

T3 Andy Ogletree -16

T3 Joaquín Niemann -16

T3 Dean Burmester -16

8 Mito Pereira -15

T9 Abraham Ancer -14

T9 Brooks Koepka -14

T9 Matt Jones -14

T9 Jinichiro Kozuma -14

T9 Danny Lee -14

T14 Martin Kaymer -13

T14 Lucas Herbert -13

T14 Marc Leishman -13

T14 Tyrrell Hatton -13

T14 Thomas Pieters -13

T14 Anirban Lahiri -13

T14 Cameron Smith -13

21 Cameron Tringale -12

T22 Caleb Surratt -11

T22 Richard Bland -11

T22 Patrick Reed -11

T22 Carlos Ortiz -11

T26 Adrian Meronk -10

T26 Matthew Wolff -10

T26 Talor Gooch -10

T26 Bryson DeChambeau -10

T26 Charles Howell III -10

T31 Pat Perez -9

T31 Paul Casey -9

T31 Dustin Johnson -9

T34 Kevin Na -8

T34 Lee Westwood -8

T34 Bubba Watson -8

T34 Peter Uihlein -8

T38 Sebastián Muñoz -7

T38 Phil Mickelson -7

T40 Sergio Garcia -6

T40 Branden Grace -6

T40 David Puig -6

T40 Kalle Samooja -6

T40 Sam Horsfield -6

45 Eugenio Chacarra -5

T46 Graeme McDowell -4

T46 Scott Vincent -4

48 Harold Varner III -3

49 Jason Kokrak -2

50 Kieran Vincent -1

51 Henrik Stenson +3

T52 Hudson Swafford +4

T52 Ian Poulter +4

54 Anthony Kim +6

Teams

P1 Rippers GC -53

P2 Stinger GC -53

3 Hyflyers GC -48

4 Torque GC -46

5 Legion XIII -42

6 IronHeads GC -41

T7 Cleeks GC -40

T7 Crushers GC -40

9 RangeGoats GC -38

10 Fireballs GC -35

11 Smash GC -31

12 4Aces GC -30

13 Majesticks GC -11

Brendan Steele's stellar performance to win the LIV Golf Adelaide included 23 birdies and five bogeys. His victory was vital to his team HyFlyers GC's second ever podium finish at LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann had strong finishes at LIV Golf Adelaide (T3) once again, while Brooks Koepka also made the top 10 (T9). Unfortunately, other tour stars were not quite the same, with Cameron Smith finishing T14, Bryson DeChambeau and Talor Gooch T26, and Dustin Johnson T31.

Cameron Smith's Rippers GC and Louis Oosthuizen's Stingers GC broke the LIV Golf team lowest score record, at 53 under in Adelaide. The Australians beat the South Africans by one stroke in a two-hole playoff.