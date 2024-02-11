Who won the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas? Final leaderboard explored

The inaugural edition of LIV Golf Las Vegas ended this Saturday, February 10, with some confirmations and also a few surprises. The final round of the event was played with a remarkable attendance of fans, as can be seen in the numerous videos circulating in the different social networks.

Dustin Johnson won the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas, with Talor Gooch as one of the runners-up, to confirm both as two of the main stars of the circuit. The Top 5 was completed with players who posted their best performances in a long time.

2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas final leaderboard

Here is the final leaderboard of the LIV Golf Las Vegas (individual and team):

Individual:

1- Dustin Johnson -12

T2- Talor Gooch -11

T2- Peter Uihlein -11

4- Matt Wolff -10

T5- Graeme McDowell-9

T5- Paul Casey -9

T5- Jason Kokrak -9

8- Jon Rahm -8

T9- Sebastian Muñoz -7

T9- Adrian Meronk -7

T9- Bryson DeChambeau -7

T12- Caleb Surratt -6

T12- Brooks Koepka -6

T12- Tyrrell Hatton -6

T15- Pat Perez -5

T15- Henrik Stenson -5

T15- David Puig -5

T15- Richard Bland-5

T15- Bubba Watson -5

T15- Cameron Smith -5

T21- Ian Poulter -4

T21- Mark Leishman -4

T21- Abraham Ancer -4

T21- Branden Grace -4

T21- Laurie Canter -4

T26- Sam Horsfield -3

T26- Kalle Samooja -3

T26- Harold Varner III -3

T26- Sergio Garcia -3

T30- Eugenio Chacarra -2

T30- Phil Mickelson -2

T30- Thomas Pieters -2

T30- Joaquin Niemann -2

T34- Matt Jones -1

T34- Charles Howell III -1

T34- Kevin Na -1

T34- Cameron Tringale-1

T34- J Kozuma-1

T39- Carlos Ortiz E

T39- Danny Lee E

T39- Dean Burmester E

T39- Lee Westwood E

T39- Patrick Reed E

T39- Anirban Lahiri E

T45 Scott Vincent +1

T45- Kieran Vincent +1

T45- Lucas Herbert +1

T45- Andy Ogletree +1

49- Mito Pereira +2

50- Louis Oosthuizen +3

T51- Hudson Swafford +7

T51- Martin Kaymer +7

T53- Brendan Steele +10

T53- Charl Schwartzel +10

Teams:

1- Smash GC -33

2- 4Aces GC -26

3- RangeGoats GC -24

4- Crushers GC -18

T5- Legion XIII -16

T5- Torque GC -16

T7- Majesticks GC -12

T7- Fireballs GC -12

9 Cleeks GC -9

10- Ripper GC -9

11- Iron Heads GC -3

12- Stinger GC +5

13- HyFlyers GC +7

2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas highlights

Dustin Johnson took the LIV Golf Las Vegas title thanks in large part to his excellent second round of 8 under. During the third and decisive day, he was able to preserve just enough of his lead to control the pressure from Talor Gooch.

Talor Gooch was able to come back from three strokes behind Johnson at the start of the third round of the LIV Golf Las Vegas, but lacked the extra to force a playoff. Gooch made a double bogey on the 10th that ultimately proved decisive in his failure to move further up the leaderboard.

The other occupant of second place of the LIV Golf Las Vegas, Peter Uihlein, came to be dominating the event, but a back nine of two bogeys and a birdie ended his aspirations. Nevertheless, this is his best finish since a year ago (2nd, 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba).

Something similar happened with the rest of the members of the Top 5. Matt Wolff (4th) had his best finish in Las Vegas since 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster (2nd).

In the case of Graeme McDowell, his 5th by points in Las Vegas is the best finish of his LIV Golf career. Paul Casey (6th by points) had not finished this well since his 4th place finish at Mayakoba in 2023. As for Jason Kokrak (7th by points), it is his best finish since 6th at Andalucia (April 2023).

It is Johnson's third win in 22 singles events on the LIV Golf circuit. The 4Aces GC captain is one of the most winning players in the league, along with Gooch himself, Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith and Bryson DeChambeau.