Who won 2024 LIV Golf Singapore? Exploring the final leaderboard

Brooks Koepka fired a 3-under 68 on Sunday, May 5, to win the LIV Golf Singapore. He aggregated at 15-under after three rounds, beating Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman by a two-stroke margin.

Koepka entered the final round with a three-stroke lead. On the final day at Sentosa Golf Club, he sank four birdies and a bogey. Smith fired a low 64 but it wasn't enough to close out Koepka's lead. His Ripper GC teammate Leishman carded 5-under 66 on Sunday.

Defending champion Talor Gooch finished fourth at 12-under after shooting 67 in the third round of the LIV Golf Singapore. Tyrrell Hatton and Thomas Pieters shared the fifth spot at 11-under.

Koepka has now become the first professional to win four LIV Golf titles. Besides Singapore, he has won twice at Jeddah and once at Orlando. He is currently in fifth place in the individual standings with 75.23 points and is almost 59 points behind leader Joaquin Niemann.

The final leaderboard for LIV Golf Singapore explored

Here's the final leaderboard for the LIV Golf Singapore:

1. Brooks Koepka: -15

T2. Cameron Smith: -13

T2. Marc Leishman: -13

4. Talor Gooch: -12

T5. Tyrrell Hatton: -11

T5. Thomas Pieters: -11

T7. Dustin Johnson: -10

T7. Joaquín Niemann: -10

T7. Kevin Na: -10

T10. Jon Rahm: -9

T10. Eugenio Chacarra: -9

T10. Adrian Meronk: -9

T10. Abraham Ancer: -9

T14. Kalle Samooja: -8

T14. Patrick Reed: -8

T14. Sergio Garcia: -8

T14. Dean Burmester: -8

T14. Cameron Tringale: -8

T19. Carlos Ortiz: -7

T19. Martin Kaymer: -7

T19. Sebastián Muñoz: -7

T22. Phil Mickelson: -6

T22. Peter Uihlein: -6

T22. Richard Bland: -6

T22. Kieran Vincent: -6

T22. Louis Oosthuizen: -6

T27. David Puig: -5

T27. Bryson DeChambeau: -5

T27. Lucas Herbert: -5

T30. Anirban Lahiri: -4

T30. Matthew Wolff: -4

T32. Branden Grace: -3

T32. Paul Casey: -3

T32. Harold Varner III: -3

T35. Charl Schwartzel: -2

T35. Ian Poulter: -2

T37. Matt Jones: -1

T37. Graeme McDowell: -1

T37. Scott Vincent: -1

T40. Charles Howell III: E

T40. Caleb Surratt: E

T40. Brendan Steele: E

T40. Jason Kokrak: E

44. Henrik Stenson: +1

T45. Andy Ogletree: +2

T45. Bubba Watson: +2

T47. Mito Pereira: +3

T47. Sam Horsfield: +3

T49. Danny Lee: +4

T49. Hudson Swafford: +4

T49. Lee Westwood: +4

T52. Pat Perez: +6

T52. Anthony Kim: +6

54. Jinichiro Kozuma: +8