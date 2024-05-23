Who won the 2024 NCAA Women's Golf Championship? Final scores explored

Stanford defeated UCLA to win the 2024 NCAA Women's Golf Championship on Wednesday, May 22. The tournament was held at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, where the No. 1 Stanford team took home the national championship trophy.

Stanford won three of the five matches in the finale. Kelly Xu, Megha Ganne, and Rachel Heck defeated Meghan Royal, Natalie Vu, and Katie Villegas, respectively, securing their win.

Stanford defeated Auburn in the quarterfinals by 3-0, followed by another victory against Southern California in the semifinals. This win marked their third NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship.

Following the incredible victory, Stanford coach Anne Walker praised the girls and said (via NCAA):

“Every player on our roster has contributed this year. We have had different players in the lineup and we have had great success up and down and I’ve spoken a lot about that this week. It doesn’t matter who you look at on this roster there is someone that is going to give you something and this week we saw that.”

UCLA defeated Oregon in the semifinal to earn their spot in the finals. Caroline Canales defeated Stanford's Paula Martin Sampedro in the championship match, and Zoe Campos defeated Sadie Englemann. They provided tough competition to Stanford but missed the chance to win the national championship.

2024 NCAA Women's Golf Championship results

Here are the results of the finals of the 2024 NCAA Women's Golf Championship:

No. 1 Stanford def. No. 6 UCLA, 3-2

Caroline Canales (UCLA) def. Paula Martin Sampedro (Stanford), 2 Up

Kelly Xu (Stanford) def. Meghan Royal (UCLA), 4&3

Megha Ganne (Stanford) def. Natalie Vu (UCLA), 3&2

Zoe Campos (UCLA) def. Sadie Englemann (Stanford), 4&3

Rachel Heck (Stanford) def. Katie Villegas (UCLA), 4&3

Here are the results of all the other matches of the championship:

Day 6 Team Championship — Match Play Finals

No. 1 Stanford def. No. 6 UCLA

Day 5 Team Championship — Match Play Semifinals

No. 1 Stanford def. No. 4 USC

No. 6 UCLA def. No. 7 Oregon

Day 5 Team Championship — Match Play Quarterfinals |RECAP

No. 1 Stanford def. No. 8 Auburn

No. 7 Oregon def. No. 2 LSU

No. 6 UCLA def. No. 3 Texas A&M

No. 4 USC def. No. 5 Clemson

Day 4 Team leaders

T-1. LSU - 1154

T-1. Stanford - 1154

T-3. Texas A&M -1157

Individual Championship

1. Adela Cernousek, Texas A&M - Winner, 276

2. Lottie Woad, Florida State - 279

3. Paula Martin Sampedro - 282

Day 3 Team Leaders

1. Texas A&M -854

2. Stanford -855

3. LSU -863

Day 2 Team Leaders

1. Texas A&M -565

2. Stanford - 570

3. Clemson -573

Day 1 Team Leaders

1. Clemson -280

2. Texas A&M - 281

T-3. Stanford - 285

T-3. Auburn - 285

T-3. Northwestern - 285