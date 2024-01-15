Who won the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii? Final leaderboard and scores explored

Grayson Murray carded a 39-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole at the par-5 18th to secure victory in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He defeated Keegan Bradley and Byeong Hun An to claim his second title on the PGA Tour.

Murray and Bradley, who held the lead heading into the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii, both shot 3-under 67 to tie after the regular 72 holes. They were joined by Ben An, who carded a 64, including a birdie on the final hole, leading to a three-way playoff.

The tiebreaker took place on the par-5, 550-yard 18th hole of the Waialae Country Club, where Murray sank a birdie while An and Bradley made pars, settling for runner-up positions.

Grayson Murray's Sony Open triumph has not only earned him $1,494,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points, but he has also secured his first-ever qualification for the Masters Tournament. Besides, he is now exempt from all remaining Signature events as well as the Players Championship this season.

The final leaderboard for the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii explored

Here's the final leaderboard for the 2024 Sony Open:

1. Grayson Murray: -17

T2. Byeong Hun An: -17

T2. Keegan Bradley: -17

T4. Russell Henley: -16

T4. Carl Yuan: -16

6. J.T. Poston: -15

T7. Nick Taylor: -14

T7. Emiliano Grillo: -14

T7. Matthieu Pavon: -14

T10. Andrew Putnam: -13

T10. Harris English: -13

T10. Taylor Pendrith: -13

T13. Eric Cole: -12

T13. Tyrrell Hatton: -12

T13. Patton Kizzire: -12

T13. Akshay Bhatia: -12

T13. Taylor Montgomery: -12

T18. Billy Horschel: -11

T18. Brandon Wu: -11

T18. Brian Harman: -11

T18. Stephan Jaeger: -11

T18. Ben Silverman: -11

T18. Chris Kirk: -11

T24. Denny McCarthy: -10

T24. Patrick Rodgers: -10

T24. Stewart Cink: -10

T24. Troy Merritt: -10

T24. Kurt Kitayama: -10

T24. Sam Stevens: -10

T30. Hideki Matsuyama: -9

T30. Ludvig Åberg: -9

T30. Keith Mitchell: -9

T30. K.H. Lee: -9

T30. Ryo Hisatsune: -9

T30. Zac Blair: -9

T30. Brendon Todd: -9

T30. Adam Svensson: -9

T30. Ben Griffin: -9

T30. Cam Davis: -9

T30. S.H. Kim: -9

T30. Taiga Semikawa: -9

T42. Scott Stallings: -8

T42. Charley Hoffman: -8

T42. Dylan Wu: -8

T42. Harry Hall: -8

T42. Nick Hardy: -8

T42. Will Gordon: -8

T42. Si Woo Kim: -8

T42. Michael Kim: -8

T42. Alex Noren: -8

T42. Austin Eckroat: -8

T52. Robert MacIntyre: -7

T52. Ben Kohles: -7

T52. Erik van Rooyen: -7

T52. Matt Wallace: -7

T52. Joseph Bramlett: -7

T57. Robby Shelton: -6

T57. Davis Thompson: -6

T57. Mark Hubbard: -6

T57. Maverick McNealy: -6

T57. Chandler Phillips: -6

T57. Corey Conners: -6

T57. Justin Rose: -6

T57. Aaron Rai: -6

65. Tyler Duncan: -5

T66. Greyson Sigg: -4

T66. Luke List: -4

T66. Webb Simpson: -4

T66. Nico Echavarria: -4

T70. Alejandro Tosti: -3

T70. Jake Knapp: -3

T72. Lanto Griffin: -2

T72. Joel Dahmen: -2

T74. Yuto Katsuragawa: -1

T74. Martin Trainer: -1

T74. Justin Lower: -1

T74. Séamus Power: -1

T74. Parker Coody: -1

79. Norman Xiong: E

T80. Garrick Higgo: +2

T80. Matt NeSmith: +2