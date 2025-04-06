Who won the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur? Final leaderboard explored

Carla Bernat Escuder fired a 4-under 68 in the final round to win the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur. The Spaniard finished at 12-under to post a one-shot win over Asterisk Talley, who also shot 68 in the third round.

Ad

On Saturday, April 5, Bernat Escuder entered the final round at Augusta National one shot back. She started the day well and picked up four birdies against one bogey to go 3-under on the front nine. On the back nine, she added two birdies before bogeying the 16th hole, but it was sufficient to seal the title.

Talley had a great start to the day with an eagle on the first hole, but she bogeyed back-to-back holes—6th and 7th—before birdieing the next two on the front nine. Two more birdies on the 16th and 17th helped her finish as the runner-up.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

36-hole joint leader and reigning champion Lottie Woad picked up four birdies on Saturday, but two bogeys and a double bogey ruined her chances to create history. She eventually finished solo third, three strokes back.

Fellow co-leader Kiara Romero had a forgettable outing as she bogeyed five holes in the final round to shoot 74. She tied for seventh alongside Megha Ganne, who had shot the lowest round of Augusta National Women's Amateur's history on Thursday.

Ad

Final leaderboard for the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur explored

Carla Bernat Escuder poses with the trophy after winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur:

1. Carla Bernat Escuder (Spain): -12

2. Asterisk Talley (United States): -11

3. Lottie Woad (England): -9

T4. Eila Galitsky (Thailand): -8

T4. Catherine Park (United States): -8

T4. Andrea Revuelta (Spain): -8

T7. Megha Ganne (United States): -7

T7. Kiara Romero (United States): -7

9. Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (Spain): -6

10. Farah O'Keefe (United States): -5

T11. Anna Davis (United States): -4

T11. Mackenzie Lee (United States): -4

T11. Emma Kaisa Bunch (Denmark): -4

T14. Elise Lee (United States): -3

T14. Meja Örtengren (Sweden): -3

T16. Kelly Xu (United States): -2

T16. Gianna Clemente (United States): -2

T18. Achiraya Sriwong (Thailand): -1

T18. Paula Martin Sampedro (Spain): -1

T18. Amanda Sambach (United States): -1

T18. Jasmine Koo (United States): -1

T22. Mamika Shinchi (Japan): E

T22. Nora Sundberg (Sweden): E

T22. Kary Hollenbaugh (United States): E

T25. Scarlett Schremmer (United States): +1

T25. Carolina Melgrati (Italy): +1

T27. Caitlyn Macnab (South Africa): +2

T27. Emma McMyler (United States): +2

T27. Louise Rydqvist (Sweden): +2

T30. Ko Kurabayashi (Japan): +3

T30. Caroline Canales (United States): +3

32. Minseo Jung (Korea): +8

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More