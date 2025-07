Who won the 2025 Barracuda Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The final round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship was absolutely eclectic. Sunday's round saw players battle it out to earn more points in the modified stableford event and climb up the leaderboard.

Ryan Gerard claimed the 2025 Barracuda Championship with a whopping 47 points. He won by a three-point margin over Erik van Rooyen, who earned 11 points on Sunday to total 44 points.

Todd Clements earned an impressive 16 points during the final round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship. The stunning final round performance saw the Englishman vault 24 spots up the leaderboard to claim the solo third place at the Barracuda Championship with 39 points.

2025 Barracuda Championship Final Leaderboard

Here's a look at where each golfer placed at the 2025 Barracuda Championship (via PGA Tour):

WINNER - Ryan Gerard (47 points)

2 - Erik van Rooyen (44 points)

3 - Todd Clements (39 points)

T4 - Beau Hossler (37 points)

T4 - Max McGreevy (37 points)

T4 - Jacques Kruyswijk (37 points)

7 - Jackson Suber (35 points)

T8 - David Skinns (34 points)

T8 - Jason Scrivener (34 points)

T8 - Rico Hoey (34 points)

T11 - Ben Silverman (33 points)

T11 - Andrew Putnam (33 points)

T11 - Martin Laird (33 points)

T14 - Kurt Kitayama (32 points)

T14 - Sam Ryder (32 points)

T14 - Lanto Griffin (32 points)

T17 - Robin Williams (31 points)

T17 - Carson Young (31 points)

T17 - Joel Dahmen (31 points)

T20 - Quade Cummins (30 points)

T20 - Doug Ghim (30 points)

T20 - Joel Girrbach (30 points)

T23 - Ben Polland (29 points)

T23 - Ricky Castillo (29 points)

T23 - Jonathan Byrd (29 points)

T23 - Will Gordon (29 points)

T23 - Hayden Springer (29 points)

T23 - Vince Whaley (29 points)

T29 - Dylan Frittelli (28 points)

T29 - Thomas Rosenmueller (28 points)

T29 - Yuto Katsuragawa (28 points)

T32 - Nate Lashley (27 points)

T32 - Chandler Phillips (27 points)

T32 - David Lipsky (27 points)

T35 - Chesson Hadley (26 points)

T35 - Mark Hubbard (26 points)

T35 - Isaiah Salinda (26 points)

T35 - Brandon Robinson Thompson (26 points)

T35 - Kevin Roy (26 points)

T35 - Dale Whitnell (26 points)

T41 - Kris Ventura (25 points)

T41 - Paul Peterson (25 points)

T41 - Austin Cook (25 points)

T41 - Tom Valliant (25 points)

T45 - Joseph Bramlett (24 points)

T45 - Max Homa (24 points)

T47 - Patrick Newcomb (23 points)

T47 - Ryo Hisatsune (23 points)

T47 - Trevor Cone (23 points)

T50 - Nick Watney (22 points)

T50 - Andrew Wilson (22 points)

T52 - Hayden Buckley (21 points)

T52 - Patrick Fishburn (21 points)

T54 - Zac Blair (20 points)

T54 - Ivan Cantero Gutierez (20 points)

56 - Ben Martin (19 points)

T57 - Ricardo Gouveia (18 points)

T57 - Callum Shinkwin(18 points)

T57 - Pierceson Coody (18 points)

T60 - Matt NeSmith (17 points)

T60 - Marcus Kinhult (17 points)

62 - Luke List (16 points)

63 - Brandon Wu (12 points)

64 - Camilo Villegas (8 points)

T65 - Kiradech Aphibarnrat (7 points)

T65 - Daid Longmire (7 points)

