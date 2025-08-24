Who won the 2025 Betfred British Masters? Full leaderboard explored

Alex Noren ended his long wait for victory by winning the 2025 Betfred British Masters at The Belfry on Sunday (August 24). The Swede captured his second title at the event and his first worldwide win in almost seven years.The 43-year-old carded a 5-under 67 in the final round, which included three birdies on the last four holes. Despite a closing bogey, he finished one shot ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard and Kazuma Kobori. The Betfred British Masters was played at the Belfry Resort and Hotel in Sutton Coldfield, England.England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, who had the lead after 54 holes, struggled with a 2-over 74 and dropped into a tie for sixth alongside Marco Penge. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Kazuma Kobori staged a stunning finish, going 6-under on his last six holes. His round included a spectacular 60-foot eagle putt at the 17th and another 60-footer at the last for birdie.Keita Nakajima of Japan delivered a steady 67 to finish solo fourth at 13-under, while England’s Andy Sullivan posted 12-under to secure fifth. The 2025 Betfred British Masters also saw Alex Fitzpatrick, Marcel Siem, Julien Guerrier, and Haotong Li among the other players who placed inside the top 10.Betfred British Masters 2025 final leaderboardHere is the complete leaderboard of the 2025 Betfred British Masters:1. Alex Noren (-16)T2. Nicolai Hojgaard (-15)T2. Kazuma Kobori (-15)4. Keita Nakajima (-13)5. Andy Sullivan (-12)T6. Matt Fitzpatrick (-10)T6. Marco Penge (-10)T8. Alex Fitzpatrick (-9)T8. Marcel Siem (-9)T8. Julien Guerrier (-9)T8. Haotong Li (-9)T8. Daniel Brown (-9)T13. Darren Fichardt (-8)T13. Rasmus Hojgaard (-8)T13. Angel Hidalgo (-8)T13. Angel Ayora (-8)T13. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (-8)T13. Davis Bryant (-8)T19. Cameron Adam (-7)T19. Danny Willett (-7)T19. Marcel Schneider (-7)T19. Simon Forsstrom (-7)T19. Dan Bradbury (-7)T24. Jason Scrivener (-6)T24. Joel Moscatel (-6)T24. Tom Vaillant (-6)T27. Niklas Lemke (-5)T27. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-5)T27. Brandon Stone (-5)T27. Romain Langasque (-5)T27. Mikael Lindberg (-5)T27. Manuel Elvira (-5)T33. Clement Sordet (-4)T33. Matt Wallace (-4)T33. Aaron Rai (-4)T33. Matthew Jordan (-4)T33. Elvis Smylie (-4)T33. Ross Fisher (-4)T33. Toby Hunt (-4)T33. Jordan Smith (-4)T41. Jeff Winther (-3)T41. Guido Migliozzi (-3)T43. Wenyi Ding (-2)T43. Rafa Cabrera Bello (-2)T43. John Parry (-2)T46. Callum Tarren (-1)T46. Ugo Coussaud (-1)T46. Jordan Gumberg (-1)T46. Kristoffer Reitan (-1)T50. Brandt Snedeker (E)T50. Jorge Campillo (E)T50. Ricardo Gouveia (E)T50. Maximilian Kieffer (E)T54. Jayden Trey Schaper (+1)T54. Matthias Schwab (+1)T54. Veer Ahlawat (+1)T57. Johannes Veerman (+2)T57. Alejandro Del Rey (+2)T59. Thomas Aiken (+3)T59. Richard Mansell (+3)T61. Joel Girrbach (+4)T61. Ewen Ferguson (+4)T61. Frederic Lacroix (+4)T64. MJ Daffue (+5)T64. Andrea Pavan (+5)T64. Laurie Canter (+5)T64. Joe Dean (+5)68. Pablo Ereno (+6)T69. Bernd Wiesberger (+8)T69. Matthew Baldwin (+8)The Betfred British Masters featured a 36-hole cut, with 70 out of the 156 starters making it through the weekend. The Betfred British Masters 2025 was also the 32nd completed event of the DP World Tour season.