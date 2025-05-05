Who won the 2025 Black Desert Championship? Final leaderboard explored 

The inaugural edition of the LPGA Tour's Black Desert Championship has concluded. The star-studded field put up stellar performances at the Black Desert Golf Club in Utah.

Haeran Ryu has been crowned the winner of the 2025 Black Desert Championship. The South Korean golfer posted a final round score of 8-under par 64 to total 26-under par.

Esther Henseleit and Ruoning Yin share the second spot at the 2025 Black Desert Championship. The LPGA Tour stars recorded scores of 6-under par 66 and 5-under par 67 on Sunday, May 4, to total 21-under par. They finished five strokes behind Haeran Ryu.

Chanette Wannasaen, Stephanie Kyriacou, and Ariya Jutanugarn tied for sixth place at the 2025 Black Desert Championship. Grace Kim follows in ninth place with a total 72-hole score of 15-under par.

Here's a look at the top twenty golfers and ties at the 2025 Black Desert Championship (via LPGA Tour):

WINNER - Haeran Ryu (-26)

T2 - Esther Henseleit (-21)

T2 - Ruoning Yin (-21)

4 - Yan Liu (-19)

5 - Rio Takeda (-18)

T6 - Chanette Wannasaen (-16)

T6 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-16)

T6 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-16)

9 - Grace Kim (-15)

T10 - Auston Kim (-14)

T10 - Andrea Lee (-14)

T12 - Brooke M. Henderson (-13)

T12 - Jiwon Jeon (-13)

T12 - Somi Lee (-13)

T12 - Celine Boutier (-13)

T12 - Sarah Schmelzel (-13)

T12 - Wei-Ling Hsu (-13)

T12 - Mi Hyang Lee (-13)

T20 - Jin Hee Im (-12)

T20 - Ryann O'Toole (-12)

T20 - Jennifer Cupcho (-12)

T20 - Narin An (-12)

T20 - Hyo Joo Kim (-12)

T20 - Robyn Choi (-12)

T20 - Miyu Yamashita (-12)

Lauren Hartlage and Madison Young share the last place, 67th, at the 2025 Black Desert Championship. They both bear a total score of 3-over par for the week each.

Haeran Ryu's 2025 Black Desert Championship Round 4 Scorecard

Here's a look at the winner of the 2025 Black Desert Championship's final round scorecard (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

