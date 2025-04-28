Who won the 2025 Chevron Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Chevron Championship has concluded. The first Major championship of the year saw a thrilling final round, which resulted in a five-way sudden death playoff.

In a playoff between Mao Saigo, Ruoning Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Lindy Duncan, and Ariya Jutanugarn. Mao Saigo won the 2025 Chevron Championship with scores of 70, 68, 69, and 74, totaling 7 under par. The four other golfers settled for a joint second place.

Haeran Ryu began the final round of the 2025 Chevron Championship tied for the lead. However, the South Korean golfer posted a final round score of 4 over par 76 to tie for 6th place with Jin Young Ko and Sarah Schmelzel.

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Chevron Championship (via LPGA Tour):

WINNER - Mao Saigo (-7)

T2 - Ruoning Yin (-7)

T2 - Hyo Joo Kim (-7)

T2 - Lindy Duncan (-7)

T2 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-7)

T6 - Jin Young Ko (-5)

T6 - Haeran Ryu (-5)

T6 - Sarah Schmelzel (-5)

T9 - Carlota Ciganda (-4)

T9 - Hye-Jin Choi (-4)

T9 - Manon De Roey (-4)

T9 - Yan Liu (-4)

13 - Angel Yin (-3)

T14 - Nelly Korda (-2)

T14 - Minjee Lee (-2)

T14 - Weiwei Zhang (-2)

T14 - Lexi Thompson (-2)

T18 - Allisen Corpuz (-1)

T18 - Chanette Wannasaen (-1)

T18 - Lauren Coughlin (-1)

T18 - Esther Henseleit (-1)

T18 - In Gee Chun (-1)

T18 - Mi Hyang Lee (-1)

Pernilla Lindberg finished in last place, 81st, at the 2025 Chevron Championship. She carded in rounds of 74, 72, 82, and 75 to total 15 over par for the week.

Chevron Championship Past Winners

Here's a look at a few of the past winners of the Chevron Championship (via LPGA Tour):

2024 - Nelly Korda (13 under par)

2023 - Lilia Vu (10 under par)

2022 - Jennifer Kupcho (14 under par)

2021 - Patty Tavatanakit (18 under par)

2020 - Mirim Lee (15 under par)

2019 - Jin Young Ko (10 under par)

2018 - Pernilla Lindberg (15 under par)

2017 - So Yeon Ryu (14 under par)

2016 - Lydia Ko (12 under par)

2015 - Brittany Lincicome (9 under par)

2014 - Lexi Thompson (14 under par)

2013 - Inbee Park (15 under par)

2012 - Sun Young Yoo (9 under par)

2011 - Stacy Lewis (13 under par)

2010 - Yani Tseng (13 under par)

2009 - Brittany Lincicome (9 under par)

2008 - Lorena Ochoa (11 under par)

2007 - Morgan Pressel (3 under par)

2006 - Karrie Webb (9 under par)

2005 - Annika Sorenstam (15 under par)

2004 - Grace Park (11 under par)

2003 - Patricia Meunier-Lebouc (7 under par)

