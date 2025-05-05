Who won the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson? Final leaderboard explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified May 05, 2025 01:50 GMT
Scottie Scheffler, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Scottie Scheffler, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson has concluded in McKinney, Texas. The tournament saw stellar performances across the leaderboard at the prestigious TPC Craig Ranch.

Scottie Scheffler has been crowned the winner of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The World No. 1 golfer posted a final round score of 8 under par 63 to total a whopping 31 under par for the week.

Erik van Rooyen claimed the second spot at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He placed 8 strokes behind Scottie Scheffler with a total 23 under par score. Sam Stevens followed in third place.

Jordan Spieth impressed the golf community with his performance at the event. The American golfer posted a final round score of 9 under par 62 to vault 19 spots up the leaderboard into 4th place.

Here's a look at the top finishers at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (via PGA Tour):

  • WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-31)
  • 2 - Erik van Rooyen (-23)
  • 3 - Sam Stevens (-20)
  • 4 - Jordan Spieth (-19)
  • T5 - Sam Burns (-17)
  • T5 - Mark Hubbard (-17)
  • T5 - Takumi Kanaya (-17)
  • T5 - Will Gordon (-17)
  • T5 - Eric Cole (-17)
  • T5 - Kurt Kitayama (-17)
  • T5 - Adam Schenk (-17)
  • T13 - Antoine Rozner (-16)
  • T13 - Jhonattan Vegas (-16)
  • T15 - Matt McCarty (-15)
  • T15 - Chris Gotterup (-15)
  • T15 - Max McGreevy (-15)
  • T15 - Chandler Phillips (-15)
  • T15 - Si Woo Kim (-15)
  • T15 - Cameron Champ (-15)
  • T15 - Vince Whaley (-15)
  • T15 - Kevin Roy (-15)
  • T15 - Patrick Rodgers (-15)
  • T15 - Andrew Putnam (-15)
John Pak finished in last place, 70th, at the tournament. He posted scores of 70, 67, 75, and 74 to total 2 over par and claim the last place by three strokes.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Past Winners

Here's a look at a few of the past winners of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson along with their winning scores (via PGA Tour):

2024

  • Player - Taylor Pendrith
  • Score - 23 under par
  • Total - 261
2023

  • Player - Jason Day
  • Score - 23 under par
  • Total - 261

2022

  • Player - K. H. Lee
  • Score - 26 under par
  • Total - 262

2021

  • Player - K. H. Lee
  • Score - 25 under par
  • Total - 263

2020 - Was not played due to COVID-19

2019

  • Player - Sung Kang
  • Score - 23 under par
  • Total - 261

2018

  • Player - Aaron Wise
  • Score - 23 under par
  • Total - 261

2017

  • Player - Billy Horschel
  • Score - 12 under par
  • Total - 268

2016

  • Player - Sergio Garcia
  • Score - 15 under par
  • Total - 265
Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
