Who won the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson has concluded in McKinney, Texas. The tournament saw stellar performances across the leaderboard at the prestigious TPC Craig Ranch.
Scottie Scheffler has been crowned the winner of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The World No. 1 golfer posted a final round score of 8 under par 63 to total a whopping 31 under par for the week.
Erik van Rooyen claimed the second spot at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He placed 8 strokes behind Scottie Scheffler with a total 23 under par score. Sam Stevens followed in third place.
Jordan Spieth impressed the golf community with his performance at the event. The American golfer posted a final round score of 9 under par 62 to vault 19 spots up the leaderboard into 4th place.
Here's a look at the top finishers at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (via PGA Tour):
- WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-31)
- 2 - Erik van Rooyen (-23)
- 3 - Sam Stevens (-20)
- 4 - Jordan Spieth (-19)
- T5 - Sam Burns (-17)
- T5 - Mark Hubbard (-17)
- T5 - Takumi Kanaya (-17)
- T5 - Will Gordon (-17)
- T5 - Eric Cole (-17)
- T5 - Kurt Kitayama (-17)
- T5 - Adam Schenk (-17)
- T13 - Antoine Rozner (-16)
- T13 - Jhonattan Vegas (-16)
- T15 - Matt McCarty (-15)
- T15 - Chris Gotterup (-15)
- T15 - Max McGreevy (-15)
- T15 - Chandler Phillips (-15)
- T15 - Si Woo Kim (-15)
- T15 - Cameron Champ (-15)
- T15 - Vince Whaley (-15)
- T15 - Kevin Roy (-15)
- T15 - Patrick Rodgers (-15)
- T15 - Andrew Putnam (-15)
John Pak finished in last place, 70th, at the tournament. He posted scores of 70, 67, 75, and 74 to total 2 over par and claim the last place by three strokes.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Past Winners
Here's a look at a few of the past winners of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson along with their winning scores (via PGA Tour):
2024
- Player - Taylor Pendrith
- Score - 23 under par
- Total - 261
2023
- Player - Jason Day
- Score - 23 under par
- Total - 261
2022
- Player - K. H. Lee
- Score - 26 under par
- Total - 262
2021
- Player - K. H. Lee
- Score - 25 under par
- Total - 263
2020 - Was not played due to COVID-19
2019
- Player - Sung Kang
- Score - 23 under par
- Total - 261
2018
- Player - Aaron Wise
- Score - 23 under par
- Total - 261
2017
- Player - Billy Horschel
- Score - 12 under par
- Total - 268
2016
- Player - Sergio Garcia
- Score - 15 under par
- Total - 265