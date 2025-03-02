Who won the 2025 Cognizant Classic? Final leaderboard explored

The final round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic saw some incredible performances at the PGA National. Joe Highsmith wowed golf enthusiasts all around the globe with his performance on Sunday, which led him to the title.

Highsmith, who made the cut at the 2025 Cognizant Classic by one stroke, posted stellar rounds of 7 under par 64 on Saturday and Sunday each to win by two strokes. The American golfer carded in rounds of 65, 72, 64, and 64 to win his maiden title on the PGA Tour.

Jacob Bridgeman thrived under the Cognizant Classic's competitive environment in the final round. He matched Highsmith's final round score to climb up a whopping 22 spots on the leaderboard to claim the second spot with J.J. Spaun, who carded in a 5 under par 66 round to total 17 under par for the week.

Jake Knapp, who bore the solo lead at the 2025 Cognizant Classic through three rounds, was unable to cope with the pressures and succumbed to PGA National's challenging layout. Knapp shot 1-over 72 to drop down the leaderboard and tie for 6th place with Russell Henley and Michael Kim.

Here's a look at the top 18 players following the conclusion of the 2025 Cognizant Classic (via PGA Tour):

WINNER - Joe Highsmith (-19)

T2 - Jacob Bridgeman (-17)

T2 - J.J. Spaun (-17)

T4 - Max McGreevy (-16)

T4 - Ben Griffin (-16)

T6 - Russell Henley (-15)

T6 - Jake Knapp (-15)

T6 - Michael Kim (-15)

T9 - Erik van Rooyen (-14)

T9 - Jordan Spieth (-14)

T11 - Max Greyserman (-13)

T11 - Shane Lowry (-13)

T11- Min Woo Lee (-13)

T11 - Andrew Putnam (-13)

T11 - Brice Garnett (-13)

T11 - Sepp Straka (-13)

T11 - Doug Ghim (-13)

T18 - Matti Schmid (-12)

T18 - Luke Clanton (A) (-12)

T18 - Alex Smalley (-12)

T18 - Nicolai Hojgaard (-12)

T18 - Victor Perez (-12)

T18 - Patrick Rodgers (-12)

T18 - Rickie Fowler (-12)

Joe Highsmith earned his maiden title on the PGA Tour at this week's Cognizant Classic. He also grabbed a massive slice of the grand $9.2 million purse and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Cognizant Classic Past Winners

Here's a look at the past ten winners of the Cognizant Classic (via PGA Tour):

2024 - Austin Eckroat (17 under par)

2023 - Chris Kirk (14 under par)

2022 - Sepp Straka (10 under par)

2021 - Matt Jones (12 under par)

2020 - Sungjae Im (6 under par)

2019 - Keith Mitchell (9 under par)

2018 - Justin Thomas (8 under par)

2017 -Rickie Fowler (12 under par)

2016 - Adam Scott (9 under par)

2015 - Padraig Harrington (6 under par)

