Who won the 2025 Danish Golf Championship? Full leaderboard explored

England’s Marco Penge clinched his maiden DP World Tour victory at the 2025 Danish Golf Championship, held at Furesø Golf Klub in Copenhagen. Entering the final round trailing Rasmus Højgaard by one stroke, Penge delivered a composed performance to secure a clinical win with a final round 67.

DP World Tour updated this in an X post they shared on August 17. The caption of the post read:

"WIN NUMBER TWO! Marco Penge wins the 2025 Danish Golf Championship #DanishGolf"

The victory not only earned Penge a winner’s check of $467,500 but also 585 Race to Dubai points, significantly boosting his standing in the season-long rankings. This triumph adds to his impressive season, which includes a runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Højgaard, aiming for his second national title in three years, finished in second place with a final round 69. The 2025 Danish Golf Championship featured a $2.75 million prize purse, with the top 10 finishers earning substantial payouts. The tournament also offered 3,500 Race to Dubai points, with the champion receiving 585 points. With that, let's look at the final leaderboard of the Danish Golf Championship.

2025 Danish Golf Championship Final Leaderboard

Here's a detailed look at the final leaderboard of the 2025 Danish Golf Championship after the final round on Sunday:

• 1st – Marco Penge (-16)

• 2nd – Rasmus Højgaard (-15)

• 3rd – Ben Schmidt (-12)

• T4 – Mikael Lindberg (-11)

• T4 – Gregorio De Leo (-11)

• T6 – Kristoffer Reitan (-9)

• T6 – Elvis Smylie (-9)

• T8 – Johannes Veerman (-8)

• T8 – Sami Välimäki (-8)

• T8 – Oliver Lindell (-8)

• T11 – Mats Ege (-7)

• T12 – Jason Scrivener (-6)

• T12 – Björn Åkesson (-6)

• T14 – Lucas Bjerregaard (-5)

• T14 – Niklas Lemke (-5)

• T16 – Niklas Norgaard (-4)

• T16 – Chris Wood (-4)

• T16 – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (-4)

• T16 – Frederic Lacroix (-4)

• T16 – Eugenio Chacarra (-4)

• T16 – Francesco Molinari (-4)

• T16 – Andy Sullivan (-4)

• T16 – Thorbjørn Olesen (-4)

• T24 – Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (-3)

• T24 – Wenyi Ding (-3)

• T24 – Julien Guerrier (-3)

• T24 – Adrien Saddier (-3)

• T24 – Nicolas Colsaerts (-3)

• T29 – Aaron Cockerill (-2)

• T29 – Rafa Cabrera Bello (-2)

• T29 – Jesper Svensson (-2)

• T29 – Richard Sterne (-2)

• T29 – Scott Jamieson (-2)

• T34 – Jeong Weon Ko (-1)

• T34 – Nicolai Højgaard (-1)

• T34 – Veer Ahlawat (-1)

• T34 – Conor Purcell (-1)

• T38 – Nicolai Von Dellingshausen (PAR)

• T38 – Robin Williams (PAR)

• T40 – Gavin Green (+1)

• T40 – Jeff Winther (+1)

• T40 – Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen (+1)

• T40 – Joost Luiten (+1)

• T40 – Jeremy Paul (+1)

• T40 – Maximilian Kieffer (+1)

• T46 – Jeppe Kristian Andersen (+2)

• T47 – Callum Shinkwin (+3)

• T47 – Thomas Aiken (+3)

• T47 – Matthew Southgate (+3)

• T47 – Ryggs Johnston (+3)

• T47 – Marcel Schneider (+3)

• T47 – Jack Senior (+3)

• T53 – Maximilian Steinlechner (+4)

• T53 – Brandon Wu (+4)

• T53 – Daniel Young (+4)

• T56 – Marc Warren (+5)

• T56 – MK Kim (+5)

• T58 – Sebastian Garcia (+6)

• T58 – Alexander Knappe (+6)

• T58 – Gunner Wiebe (+6)

• T61 – Frank Kennedy (+8)

• T61 – Maximilian Rottluff (+8)

• T61 – Matthew Baldwin (+8)

• T64 – Matt Wallace (+9)

• T64 – Zander Lombard (+9)

• T66 – Freddy Schott (+13)

