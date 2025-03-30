Who won the 2025 Hero Indian Open? Final leaderboard for the DP World Tour event explored

Eugenio Chacarra fired a 1-under 71 in the final round of the 2025 Hero Indian Open to win his maiden title on the DP World Tour. After the final day, he finished at 4-under, posting a two-shot win over Keita Nakajima.

On Sunday, March 30, Chacarra entered the final round of the Hero Indian Open with a two-shot lead but had a shaky start to the day. He double-bogeyed the first hole and then made a bogey on the third.

However, the former LIV Golf professional made a great recovery, adding five birdies over the next 11 holes. Although he made a bogey on the 17th, it didn't cost him the title. With this win, Chacarra has become the first Spaniard to win the Hero Indian Open.

Nakajima also started with two bogeys on the first three holes but sealed the runner-up finish with two birdies over the last four holes. Joost Luiten jumped three spots to third after a 1-under 71.

Final leaderboard explored for the 2025 Hero Indian Open

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the 2025 Hero Indian Open:

1. Eugenio Chacarra: -4

2. Keita Nakajima: -2

3. Joost Luiten: -1

4. Jens Dantorp: E

5. Adrien Saddier: +2

T6. Brandon Stone: +3

T6. Andreas Halvorsen: +3

T6. Joshua Berry: +3

9. Edoardo Molinari: +4

T10. Pablo Larrazábal: +5

T10. Andrea Pavan: +5

12. Matthew Jordan: +6

T13. Tapio Pulkkanen: +7

T13. Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +7

T13. Frederic Lacroix: +7

T13. Nathan Kimsey: +7

T17. Troy Merritt: +8

T17. Ewen Ferguson: +8

T17. Deon Germishuys: +8

T17. Veer Ahlawat: +8

T17. Ricardo Gouveia: +8

T17. Ugo Coussaud: +8

T17. Alex Fitzpatrick: +8

T17. Benjamin Hebert: +8

T17. Gaganjeet Bhullar: +8

T17. Angel Hidalgo: +8

T17. Brandon Robinson Thompson: +8

T17. Om Prakash Chouhan: +8

T29. Aaron Cockerill: +9

T29. John Parry: +9

T31. Casey Jarvis: +10

T31. Ajeetesh Sandhu: +10

T31. Martin Couvra: +10

T31. Kristoffer Reitan: +10

T31. Jorge Campillo: +10

T31. Jason Scrivener: +10

T31. Gavin Green: +10

T31. Jeff Winther: +10

T31. Jeong Weon Ko: +10

T40. David Ravetto: +11

T40. Todd Clements: +11

T40. Julien Guerrier: +11

T43. Jack Senior: +12

T43. Yannik Paul: +12

T43. Marcus Armitage: +12

T43. Shubhankar Sharma: +12

T43. Nicolas Colsaerts: +12

T48. Justin Harding: +13

T48. Marcus Kinhult: +13

T48. Calum Hill: +13

T48. Daniel Hillier: +13

T52. Angel Ayora: +14

T52. Wilco Nienaber: +14

T54. Shaurya Bhattacharya: +15

T54. Tom Vaillant: +15

T54. Oliver Lindell: +15

57. Dan Erickson: +16

T58. Fabrizio Zanotti: +17

T58. Ross Fisher: +17

T60. Shiv Kapur: +19

T60. Alexander Knappe: +19

T60. Kshitij Naveed Kaul: +19

63. Daniel Gale: +20

64. Sachin Baisoya: +22

65. Jairaj Singh Sandhu: +24

66. Saptak Talwar: +25

67. Aman Raj: +28

68. N Thangaraja: +29

