Who won the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship has concluded in Los Angeles, California. Ingrid Lindblad posted a final round score of 4-under par 68 to total 21-under par 267 for the week. The Swedish golfer emerged victorious by a one-stroke margin.

Akie Iwai claimed the solo runner-up position at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. She carded in rounds of 66, 69, 64, and 69 to total 20-under par 268. Lauren Coughlin, Esther Henseleit, and Miyu Yamashita finished in the third spot.

Hannah Green won the JM Eagle LA Championship in 2023 and 2024. However, she tied for ninth place this year with a 16-under par 272 score. The Australian golfer shares the position with Jeeno Thitikul.

Five golfers, including Jin Hee Im and Chisato Iwai, are tied for 11th place at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. The group of world-class golfers totalled 15-under par 273 for the week.

Here's a look at the top performers at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship (via LPGA Tour):

WINNER - Ingrid Lindblad (-21)

2 - Akie Iwai (-20)

T3 - Lauren Coughlin (-19)

T3 - Esther Henseleit (-19)

T3 - Miyu Yamashita (-19)

6 - Nasa Hataoka (-18)

T7 - Jin Youn Ko (-17)

T7 - Min Jee Lee (-17)

T9 - Jeeno Thitikul (-16)

T9 - Hannah Green (-16)

T11 - Jin Hee Im (-15)

T11 - Jenny Bae (-15)

T11 - Benedetta Moresco (-15)

T11 - Rio Takeda (-15)

T11 - Chisato Iwai (-15)

T16 - Gemma Dryburgh (-14)

T16 - Nelly Korda (-14)

T16 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-14)

T16 - Ina Yoon (-14)

T20 - Chanette Wannsaen (-13)

T20 - Nataliya Guseva (-13)

T20 - Jeongeun Lee5 (-13)

T20 - Pornanong Phatlum (-13)

T20 - Somi Lee (-13)

T20 - Akaya Furue (-13)

T20 - Mary Liu (-13)

T20 - Pajaree Annarukarn (-13)

Polly Mack claimed the last place, 72nd, along with Svannah Grrewal. The two LPGA Tour golfers totalled 2 over par 290 for the tournament.

Past Winners of the JM Eagle LA Championship

Here's a look at all of the past winners of the JM Eagle LA Championship, along with their winning scores (via LPGA Tour):

2024 - Hannah Green

Winning Score - 12 under par

Total - 272

Country - Australia

2023 - Hannah Green

Winning Score - 9 under par

Total - 275

Country - Australia

2022 - Nasa Hataoka

Winning Score - 15 under par

Total - 269

Country - Japan

2021 - Brooke M. Henderson

Winning Score - 16 under par

Total - 268

Country - Canada

2020 - Was Not Played Due To COVID-19

2019 - Minjee Lee

Winning Score - 14 under par

Total - 270

Country - Australia

2018 - Moriya Jutanugarn

Winning Score - 12 under par

Total - 272

Country - Thailand

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More