Who won the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship has concluded in Los Angeles, California. Ingrid Lindblad posted a final round score of 4-under par 68 to total 21-under par 267 for the week. The Swedish golfer emerged victorious by a one-stroke margin.
Akie Iwai claimed the solo runner-up position at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. She carded in rounds of 66, 69, 64, and 69 to total 20-under par 268. Lauren Coughlin, Esther Henseleit, and Miyu Yamashita finished in the third spot.
Hannah Green won the JM Eagle LA Championship in 2023 and 2024. However, she tied for ninth place this year with a 16-under par 272 score. The Australian golfer shares the position with Jeeno Thitikul.
Five golfers, including Jin Hee Im and Chisato Iwai, are tied for 11th place at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. The group of world-class golfers totalled 15-under par 273 for the week.
Here's a look at the top performers at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship (via LPGA Tour):
- WINNER - Ingrid Lindblad (-21)
- 2 - Akie Iwai (-20)
- T3 - Lauren Coughlin (-19)
- T3 - Esther Henseleit (-19)
- T3 - Miyu Yamashita (-19)
- 6 - Nasa Hataoka (-18)
- T7 - Jin Youn Ko (-17)
- T7 - Min Jee Lee (-17)
- T9 - Jeeno Thitikul (-16)
- T9 - Hannah Green (-16)
- T11 - Jin Hee Im (-15)
- T11 - Jenny Bae (-15)
- T11 - Benedetta Moresco (-15)
- T11 - Rio Takeda (-15)
- T11 - Chisato Iwai (-15)
- T16 - Gemma Dryburgh (-14)
- T16 - Nelly Korda (-14)
- T16 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-14)
- T16 - Ina Yoon (-14)
- T20 - Chanette Wannsaen (-13)
- T20 - Nataliya Guseva (-13)
- T20 - Jeongeun Lee5 (-13)
- T20 - Pornanong Phatlum (-13)
- T20 - Somi Lee (-13)
- T20 - Akaya Furue (-13)
- T20 - Mary Liu (-13)
- T20 - Pajaree Annarukarn (-13)
Polly Mack claimed the last place, 72nd, along with Svannah Grrewal. The two LPGA Tour golfers totalled 2 over par 290 for the tournament.
Past Winners of the JM Eagle LA Championship
Here's a look at all of the past winners of the JM Eagle LA Championship, along with their winning scores (via LPGA Tour):
2024 - Hannah Green
- Winning Score - 12 under par
- Total - 272
- Country - Australia
2023 - Hannah Green
- Winning Score - 9 under par
- Total - 275
- Country - Australia
2022 - Nasa Hataoka
- Winning Score - 15 under par
- Total - 269
- Country - Japan
2021 - Brooke M. Henderson
- Winning Score - 16 under par
- Total - 268
- Country - Canada
2020 - Was Not Played Due To COVID-19
2019 - Minjee Lee
- Winning Score - 14 under par
- Total - 270
- Country - Australia
2018 - Moriya Jutanugarn
- Winning Score - 12 under par
- Total - 272
- Country - Thailand