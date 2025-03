Who won the 2025 Joburg Open? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Joburg Open concluded today (March 9) with a cliffhanger of a finish as Calum Hill managed to win the event in the three-way playoff. He faced off against Jacques Kruyswijk and Shaun Norris as all three golfers finished with -14 for the event.

The first hole of the playoff of the 2025 Joburg Open was tied as all golfers carded a par. However, on the second playoff hole, Hill scored a par while Kruyswijk scored a bogey and Norris scored a double to give Calum Hill his second DP World Tour victory.

The Scottish golfer came in from behind on the final day of the 2025 Joburg Open as he carded 62 and jumped 14 spots to finish at the top spot. He carded 10 birdies and two bogeys to remain -8 for the day and -14 for the event and eventually managed to win the 2025 Joburg Open in the playoff.

2025 Joburg Open final leaderboard

Here's the final leaderboard of the 2025 Joburg Open.

1. Calum HILL - 266 (-14)

T2. Shaun NORRIS - 266 (-14)

T2. Jacques KRUYSWIJK - 266 (-14)

4. Dylan FRITTELLI - 267 (-13)

5. Daniel VAN TONDER - 268 (-12)

6. Kieran VINCENT - 269 (-11)

T7. Jacob Skov OLESEN - 270 (-10)

T7. Brandon ROBINSON THOMPSON - 270 (-10)

T9. Marcel SIEM - 271 (-9)

T9. Connor SYME - 271 (-9)

T9. Sam BAIRSTOW - 271 (-9)

T9. Todd CLEMENTS - 271 (-9)

T9. Jayden SCHAPER - 271 (-9)

T14. Nicolai VON DELLINGSHAUSEN - 272 (-8)

T14. Robin WILLIAMS - 272 (-8)

T14. Daniel BROWN - 272 (-8)

T14. Callum TARREN - 272 (-8)

T14. Wenyi DING - 272 (-8)

T19. Adrien SADDIER - 273 (-7)

T19. Jaco AHLERS - 273 (-7)

T19. Malcolm MITCHELL - 273 (-7)

T19. Marco PENGE - 273 (-7)

T19. Romain LANGASQUE - 273 (-7)

T19. Francesco LAPORTA - 273 (-7)

T25. Ugo COUSSAUD - 275 (-5)

T25. Adrian OTAEGUI - 275 (-5)

T25. Gerhard PEPLER - 275 (-5)

T25. Jeong weon KO - 275 (-5)

T25. Pierre PINEAU - 275 (-5)

T30. Rhys ENOCH - 276 (-4)

T30. Brandon STONE - 276 (-4)

T30. Luke BROWN - 276 (-4)

T30. Kyle BARKER - 276 (-4)

T30. Nikhil RAMA - 276 (-4)

T30. Jordan SMITH - 276 (-4)

T30. Björn ÅKESSON - 276 (-4)

T37. Shubhankar SHARMA - 277 (-3)

T37. Richard MANSELL - 277 (-3)

T37. Niklas LEMKE - 277 (-3)

T37. Nathan KIMSEY - 277 (-3)

T37. Louis ALBERTSE - 277 (-3)

T42. Jordan GUMBERG - 278 (-2)

T42. Joost LUITEN - 278 (-2)

T42. Richie RAMSAY - 278 (-2)

T42. Ryan VAN VELZEN - 278 (-2)

T42. Veer AHLAWAT - 278 (-2)

T42. Ryggs JOHNSTON - 278 (-2)

T42. Franklin MANCHEST - 278 (-2)

T42. Martin ROHWER - 278 (-2)

T42. Maximilian STEINLECHNER - 278 (-2)

T42. Matthew SOUTHGATE - 278 (-2)

T52. Thomas AIKEN - 279 (-1)

T52. Sean CROCKER - 279 (-1)

T52. Alexander LEVY - 279 (-1)

