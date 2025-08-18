Who won the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis was concluded in stellar fashion. A playoff between two world-class players was held to determine the winner of the tournament at The Club at Chatham Hills.
Torque GC's Sebastian Munoz and Legion XIII's Jon Rahm went head-to-head after posting a 54-hole score of 22 under par each. The former emerged as the champion of the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis with a birdie on the playoff hole.
Sebastian Munoz's team, Torque GC, won the team title at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis with a total 64 under par score. Legion XIII claimed the solo second place with a 54 under par score for the week.
2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis: Team and Individual Leaderboard
Here's a look at how each team and golfer performed at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis (via LIV Golf):
Team Leaderboard
- WINNER - Torque GC (-64)
- 2 - Legion XIII (-54)
- 3 - Fireballs GC (-50)
- 4 - 4Aces GC (-49)
- 5 - Crushers GC (-48)
- 6 - Majesticks GC (-45)
- 7 - Stinger GC (-42)
- 8 - RangeGoats GC (-41)
- 9 - HyFlyers GC (-40)
- 10 - Smash GC (-27)
- 11 - Iron Heads GC (-25)
- 12 - Cleeks Golf Club (-22)
- 13 - Ripper GC (-18)
Individual Leaderboard
- WINNER - Sebastian Munoz (-22)
- 2 - Jon Rahm (-22)
- 3 - Dustin Johnson (-20)
- T4 - Carlos Ortiz (-17)
- T4 - Branden Grace (-17)
- T4 - David Puig (-17)
- T4 - Joaquin Niemann (-17)
- T8 - Bubba Watson (-16)
- T8 - Thomas Pieters (-16)
- T8 - Adrian Meronk (-16)
- T11 - Charles Howell III (-15)
- T11 - Patrick Reed (-15)
- 13 - Abraham Ancer (-14)
- T14 - Bryson DeChambeau (-13)
- T14 - Graeme McDowell (-13)
- T14 - Cameron Smith (-13)
- T17 - Caleb Surratt (-12)
- T17 - Sergio Garcia (-12)
- T17 - Brendan Steele (-12)
- T17 - Lee Westwood (-12)
- T17 - Ian Poulter (-12)
- T22 - Cameron Tringale (-11)
- T22 - Ben Campbell (-11)
- T22 - Tom McKibbin (-11)
- T22 - Andy Ogletree (-11)
- T22 - Henrik Stenson (-11)
- T27 - Sam Horsfield (-10)
- T27 - Yubin Jang (-10)
- T27 - Matthew Wolff (-10)
- T27 - Paul Casey (-10)
- T27 - Anirban Lahiri (-10)
- T32 - Tyrrell Hatton (-9)
- T32 - Richard Bland (-9)
- T32 - Talor Gooch (-9)
- T32 - Dean Burmester (-9)
- T36 - Louis Oosthuizen (-8)
- T36 - Mito Pereira (-8)
- T36 - Charl Schwartzel (-8)
- 39 - Josele Ballester (-7)
- T40 - Danny Lee (-6)
- T40 - Jason Kokrak (-6)
- T40 - Phil Mickelson (-6)
- T40 - Martin Kaymer (-6)
- T40 - Jinichiro Kozuma (-6)
- T45 - Peter Uihlein (-4)
- T45 - Lucas Herbert (-4)
- T47 - Matt Jones (-3)
- T47 - Chieh-Po Lee (-3)
- T47 - Kevin Na (-3)
- 50 - Brooks Koepks (+1)
- T51 - Anthony Kim (+2)
- T51 - Harold Varner III (+2)
- T51 - Marc Leishman (+2)
- 54 - Frederik Kjetterup (+9)