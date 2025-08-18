Who won the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis was concluded in stellar fashion. A playoff between two world-class players was held to determine the winner of the tournament at The Club at Chatham Hills.

Torque GC's Sebastian Munoz and Legion XIII's Jon Rahm went head-to-head after posting a 54-hole score of 22 under par each. The former emerged as the champion of the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis with a birdie on the playoff hole.

Sebastian Munoz's team, Torque GC, won the team title at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis with a total 64 under par score. Legion XIII claimed the solo second place with a 54 under par score for the week.

2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis: Team and Individual Leaderboard

Here's a look at how each team and golfer performed at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis (via LIV Golf):

Team Leaderboard

WINNER - Torque GC (-64)

2 - Legion XIII (-54)

3 - Fireballs GC (-50)

4 - 4Aces GC (-49)

5 - Crushers GC (-48)

6 - Majesticks GC (-45)

7 - Stinger GC (-42)

8 - RangeGoats GC (-41)

9 - HyFlyers GC (-40)

10 - Smash GC (-27)

11 - Iron Heads GC (-25)

12 - Cleeks Golf Club (-22)

13 - Ripper GC (-18)

Individual Leaderboard

WINNER - Sebastian Munoz (-22)

2 - Jon Rahm (-22)

3 - Dustin Johnson (-20)

T4 - Carlos Ortiz (-17)

T4 - Branden Grace (-17)

T4 - David Puig (-17)

T4 - Joaquin Niemann (-17)

T8 - Bubba Watson (-16)

T8 - Thomas Pieters (-16)

T8 - Adrian Meronk (-16)

T11 - Charles Howell III (-15)

T11 - Patrick Reed (-15)

13 - Abraham Ancer (-14)

T14 - Bryson DeChambeau (-13)

T14 - Graeme McDowell (-13)

T14 - Cameron Smith (-13)

T17 - Caleb Surratt (-12)

T17 - Sergio Garcia (-12)

T17 - Brendan Steele (-12)

T17 - Lee Westwood (-12)

T17 - Ian Poulter (-12)

T22 - Cameron Tringale (-11)

T22 - Ben Campbell (-11)

T22 - Tom McKibbin (-11)

T22 - Andy Ogletree (-11)

T22 - Henrik Stenson (-11)

T27 - Sam Horsfield (-10)

T27 - Yubin Jang (-10)

T27 - Matthew Wolff (-10)

T27 - Paul Casey (-10)

T27 - Anirban Lahiri (-10)

T32 - Tyrrell Hatton (-9)

T32 - Richard Bland (-9)

T32 - Talor Gooch (-9)

T32 - Dean Burmester (-9)

T36 - Louis Oosthuizen (-8)

T36 - Mito Pereira (-8)

T36 - Charl Schwartzel (-8)

39 - Josele Ballester (-7)

T40 - Danny Lee (-6)

T40 - Jason Kokrak (-6)

T40 - Phil Mickelson (-6)

T40 - Martin Kaymer (-6)

T40 - Jinichiro Kozuma (-6)

T45 - Peter Uihlein (-4)

T45 - Lucas Herbert (-4)

T47 - Matt Jones (-3)

T47 - Chieh-Po Lee (-3)

T47 - Kevin Na (-3)

50 - Brooks Koepks (+1)

T51 - Anthony Kim (+2)

T51 - Harold Varner III (+2)

T51 - Marc Leishman (+2)

54 - Frederik Kjetterup (+9)

