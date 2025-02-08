Who won the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh: Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh concluded on Saturday, February 8th at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. Adrian Meronk won the individual event, while Jon Rahm's Legion XIII won the team event.

Poland's Meronk had a wire-to-wire victory at LIV Golf Riyadh, shooting 17-under for 54 holes. Legion XIII also dominated from start to finish, with all four players on its roster finishing in the top 15.

Expand Tweet

Trending

2025 LIV Golf Riyadh Final Leaderboard

The following is the final leaderboard for the LIV Golf Riyadh. Individual and team events are included.

Individual:

1 Adrian Meronk -17

T2 Sebastian Munoz -15

T2 Jon Rahm -15

T4 Dean Burmester -14

T4 Lucas Herbert -14

T6 Marc Leishman -13

T6 Tyrrell Hatton -13

T6 David Puig -13

T6 Sergio Garcia -13

T6 Bryson DeChambeau -13

11 Caleb Surratt -12

T12 Bubba Watson -11

T12 Sam Horsfield -11

T12 Anirban Lahiri -11

T15 Matthew Wolff -10

T15 Ben Campbell -10

T15 Tom McKibbin -10

T18 Cameron Tringale -9

T18 Paul Casey -9

T18 Thomas Pieters -9

T21 Graeme McDowell -8

T21 Jason Kokrak -8

T21 Peter Uihlein -8

T21 Harold Varner III -8

T25 Wade Ormsby -7

T25 Carlos Ortiz -7

T25 Louis Oosthuizen -7

T25 Cameron Smith -7

T25 Lee Westwood -7

T30 Ollie Schniederjans -6

T30 Ian Poulter -6

T30 Brendan Steele -6

T33 Joaquin Niemann -5

T33 Charl Schwartzel -5

T33 Brooks Koepka -5

T33 Matt Jones -5

T33 Danny Lee -5

T33 Luis Masaveu -5

T33 Frederik Kjettrup -5

T40 Chieh-Po Lee -4

T40 Richard Bland -4

T42 Abraham Ancer -3

T42 Charles Howell III -3

T44 Talor Gooch -2

T44 Martin Kaymer -2

T44 Patrick Reed -2

T44 Dustin Johnson -2

48 Henrik Stenson -1

T49 Anthony Kim E

T49 Mito Pereira E

T49 Yu-Bin Jang E

T52 Branden Grace +1

T52 Kevin Na +1

54 Andy Ogletree +3

Team:

1 Legion XIII -50

T2 Ripper GC -39

T2 RangeGoat GC -39

Legion XIII won the LIV Golf Riyadh team event (Image via Getty).

Adrian Meronk struggled to keep pace in the final round of the LIV Golf Riyadh, carding three birdies and two bogeys. However, his 1-under score for the round was enough to maintain his lead and win his first LIV Golf tournament.

In the team competition, Legion XIII placed all four players on its roster in the top 15 to win the event by 11 strokes. Team captain and star Jon Rahm tied for second, while Tyrrell Hatton tied for sixth, Caleb Surratt tied for 11th and Tom McKibbin tied for 15th.

Dean Burmester, David Puig, and Cameron Tringale had the best final round score (7-under). This performance placed them in a tie for fourth, sixth and 18th place respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback